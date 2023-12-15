Israeli Heavy Metal Drummer Accidentally Killed By IDF After Being Mistaken For Hamas Terrorist

Yotam Haim, the drummer for the Israeli heavy metal band PERSEPHORE, was one of three Israeli hostages who were killed after the Israel Defense Forces mistook them for a "threat" during crossfire in Gaza earlier today (Friday, December 15).

Haim's death was announced by a spokesman for the IDF, who said he 28-year-old musician was killed along with two other hostages in Shejaiya, northern Gaza. The three were trying to escape but were misidentified by IDF soldiers as terrorists.

Prior to his passing, Yotam was last seen in a video he took on the morning of October 7, the day of the Hamas massacre of 1400 civilians in Israel, showing himself in the front door of his home. He was taken from his home at the start of the war and his house was set on fire by Hamas fighters.

In a statement Friday, the Hostages And Missing Persons Families Forum said that Haim was a gifted musician who had played the drums for 20 years. His band PERSEPHORE was supposed to perform at a music festival in Tel Aviv on October 7.

The IDF said that it "expresses deep remorse over the incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences." It added the three hostages "fled or were abandoned by the terrorists who held them captive."

Yotam leaves behind his parents, a brother and a sister.