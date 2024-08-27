It's Official: OASIS To Reunite For World Tour In 2025

British rock band OASIS has ended years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long-awaited run of U.K. and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of the "Oasis Live '25" world tour. OASIS will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.

OASIS commented: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Plans are underway for "Oasis Live '25" to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year.

The comeback tour will lick off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on July 4 and 5, before heading to Manchester to perform at Heaton Park for four dates on July 11, 12, 19, and 20. There will also be dour dates at London's Wembley Stadium on July 25 and July 26 and August 2 and August 3, before stopping at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and August 9. The run of shows will conclude at Dublin's Croke Park on August 16 and August 17.

Tickets for the U.K. dates go on sale from 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 and will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com and seetickets.com. Dublin tickets will be available from 8 a.m. that same day from ticketmaster.ie

The upcoming tour will marks OASIS's first U.K. and Ireland shows in 16 years.

OASIS broke up in 2009 after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly had an argument backstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

A deluxe 30th-anniversary edition of OASIS's classic album "Definitely Maybe" will arrive on Friday, August 30, almost exactly three decades since the original LP arrived on August 29, 1994.

The OASIS reunion announcement follows a cryptic social media post shared earlier this week which had the date August 27, 2024 and the time 8 a.m. on it.

"I never did like that word FORMER," Liam posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on August 25.

It is not clear which of OASIS's previous official or touring members will join the Gallagher brothers for the upcoming shows.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett