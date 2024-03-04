JACK RUSSELL Says He Is 'A Perfectionist': 'If I Hit A Bad Note, I'll Beat Myself Up About It'

In a new interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast, former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell was asked what his plans are for the rest of 2024 with his current band, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Just more shows all over the states…. We're just playing wherever we can, man. I mean, I've only got — who knows how many years left? Hopefully twenty. We'll see. I'd say that's pretty hopeful."

Asked if he has the desire to just keep performing live until he can't, Jack said: "Yeah, I wanna play until I can't play no more. It's fun. I hope there's a day, though, where I can just go, 'You know what? I've had a really great, long career. I'm happy with what I've done. I'm proud of my successes and even some of my failures. I just wanna call this one a day and put a fork in it and head off for the sunset. That's what I kind of hope [I can eventually do]. I want it to be on my terms."

Asked if he still gets nerves when he goes on stage, Jack said: "Yeah, but 'nerves' aren't really the right word for it. I would just say more anxiety, a little anxiety, just 'cause I'm a perfectionist and if I hit a bad note, it's, like, 'Oh my God, that one note. The show was perfect except for that one note. Oh, my god.' I'll just beat myself up about it. My wife's been telling me that since I've known her. 'You've gotta quit doing that.' I go, 'I try. I try, but I can't.' It's just too hard… You've gotta keep your standards up. You've gotta be tough on yourself, because if you're not tough and hard on yourself, you're gonna have a crap product. If anything goes, then who cares? And if anybody can sing, then why wouldn't anybody sing? 'I don't do that very well, but I'm one of the millions of people that can do it. So I can see why you wanna listen to me.'"

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by guitarist Mark Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In January, Russell told Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic that he was "probably about three months away" from completing his long-awaited autobiography. He added: "But I've been hearing that for the last nine months. [Laughs] 'We're three months away. We're three months away. We're three months away.' No, it's actually, it's getting real close. It's really, really good. I'm very excited about it. The young lady who's been working on it with me, Katelyn [Louise] Doty, she's just a fantastic writer. And we really got to be good friends, and she really got the gist of who I am as a person. So it came out, or it's coming out, really spectacularly. I'm really proud of it."

Back in December 2021, Russell told Tulsa Music Stream that he gets along with Doty, who is Chip Z'Nuff's wife, "like peas and carrots. So it's gonna be a really great book," he added. "What I've read is really great. We've got a lot of people that have done interviews for it. Even [A&R guru] John Kalodner came out of the closet [to be interviewed for it]. No, he didn't come out of the closet — I didn't mean the 'closet' closet."

Russell previously discussed his book in a 2016 interview, saying: "I'm just dumping everything in this book. And there might be a couple of lawsuits out of it, I would imagine. I'm gonna have to have my lawyers check it out before I release it. But, I mean, I don't really think that's gonna happen. 'Cause the book is about myself and what I've [gone through] and not so much about other people. But there are gonna be spots where somebody might raise an eyebrow and go, 'Hmmm….' It's gonna make some people upset. But it'll make more people laugh. If you're the butt of the joke, that's just the way it goes. [Laughs]"

Six years ago, Russell said that one of the main reasons he was writing a book was "because I want people to know that no matter how far down the ladder you fall you can always climb back up. You don't have to stay down," he told Daily Boom. "Whether you have a drug an alcohol problem or anything else for that matter, you can pull yourself out of it. You can accomplish so much in life if you just believe in it and visualize it. Nothing happens by chance, and I believe that everyone that you meet has some sort of message for you, if you listen closely enough. It might be a stranger that says something random to you that you shrug off, but if you sit and think about it, maybe they said something that you were supposed to hear. You just never know when you are being used as that voice of encouragement for someone else. I don't believe that anything happens by coincidence; it's all for a reason, both good and bad. Life isn't random; it's very well choreographed and we're here to learn."