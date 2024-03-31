JACOBY SHADDIX: PAPA ROACH Will Have 'More Than' An Album's Worth Of New Material By End Of 2024

During an appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Ego Trip" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I'm going to visit my son for a few days and then right after that, I'm going back in the studio and writing new music. We've got seven songs, seven pieces of music already in the can. Well, not in the can necessarily, but four of them probably could be finished up. Three of them are already finished. And so we have a good momentum of creativity that we really wanna take advantage of. 'Cause we're not on the road. So it's good for us to get together and be creative and make music and just keep flexing that muscle. 'Cause I think if you don't, you lose it. And so we're committed to, once every other month, get together and write music together, and I think that that's gonna make for… By the end of this year, shoot, we'll have more than a record, I feel like. Is it all gonna get released? Maybe some of it we're gonna co-write for other artists, and some of it maybe we'll try to pitch it for a film or something like that. There are some that are definitely P-ROACH in the batch, and then there are definitely some that we're, like, 'Oh, this is a bigger vision.' And that's exciting in that way."

Earlier in the month, Shaddix told "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, that he and his PAPA ROACH bandmates have "gone into the studio three times now so far... One of the sessions we went in, and we were, like, 'Let's just go write the heaviest, most savage, insane, brutally just out-there PAPA ROACH. And we went and wrote this track. It's so savage, and it's fun."

He continued: "I love this creative process that we go through and digging and finding what we can do creatively. And so this year is just about, where can we go creatively and experiment and find what direction we're pushing this thing. And I love that process.

"2025 is gonna be a big year for us," Jacoby added. "And so we're not doing any touring during '24. And so just gearing up for 2025. [It'll be the] 25th anniversary of our first album 'Infest'. We'll be dropping a bunch of new music. And we've got a book as well that we're gonna be dropping in 2025. It tells the story of the early years of 'Infest', from 1994 to, let's say, 2002, it tells that story. And it's told from many standpoints — all the bandmembers, A&Rs, other musicians. And so really cool.

"We've got a lot of things in the store. And it's fun being creative when we're away from the road.

"I definitely am starting to miss the road, but I look forward to it. 2025 is gonna be a big one."

This past January, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new live version of their hit single "Scars" featuring a guest appearance by Chris Daughtry.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" EP.

In February, PAPA ROACH's "Leave A Light On" became the band's 10th career No. 1, and its fourth from "Ego Trip", on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"Ego Trip" debuted at No. 6 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart in April 2022.

Previous PAPA ROACH radio hits include "Between Angels And Insects", "Gravity", "Getting Away With Murder", "She Loves Me Not", "Falling Apart", "Help" and "Last Resort".