JACOBY SHADDIX Says 'It Feels Natural' For PAPA ROACH To Lean Into Heavy Sound On Next Album

In a new interview with "The Jasta Show", the video podcast hosted by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta, PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke about his band's plans for new music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are the label now. So just this last go-around, we ended our contract with Better Noise Music, fulfilled our contract with them, and then we started taking meetings out there in the business. And we went and kind of met the wizard. And then I went and realized that I'm a fucking wizard. Come on — I'm a wizard. You can't be the only one. So then we realized we're gonna do this. We're gonna start our own label. So we get distributed through Warner ADA. And it's a label services, so we have a team of people that we access there, but then we also have our own team of people with our management and our independent staff that we hire as New Noize — marketing and social media and all that kind of stuff. And we've just built up something great together. And on this last album, 'Ego Trip', this was our first go as an independent. And we're on the heels of this thing now. We've had four No. 1s on rock radio, which, that blows my mind. We've been able to serve our fans up what they want and give give our people what they want. And that, to me, I'm like so fucking stoked. We just put the work in and we're seeing it happen. And now we're on the heels of that. We're promoting our song 'Leave A Light On'. And we're off the road right now, so now we're, like, 'All right, now it's time to pull the slingshot back.'"

He continued: "We've been getting in the studio for the last five months. I'd say probably about 10 days a month we're together. We'll go, write, create, step away, trip out on what we created and finetune it the next time. And now we've got seven or eight songs. And the first kind of go-around for us, we went in… 'Cause our current single, it's an acoustic song; it's very heartfelt. And we're, like, 'All right, let's flip the script. We need to go write the heaviest P-ROACH we possibly could ever write. Let's just go see what that sounds like. Let's go experiment in the studio.' And so we've done that a few times over, and some of the stuff that we're… We've drop tuned some of the stuff. We're messing with some of the tunings, which then adds even a heavier element to it. And you know I love heavy music. It's something that is in my blood as well. I'm a fan of many styles. And it just feels natural to wanna lean into that heavy sound for us right now. And I'm excited. I feel inspired about creating."

Regarding the possibility of collaborations on the new PAPA ROACH music, Jacoby said: "There's collabs that are gonna come together, but I think once we get to the end of the creative process, and then we look at the songs and we go, 'All right, what do we have as kind of like a body of work or what's gonna be the first single, and who can we get to collab on this or reimagine this song?'"

Shaddix also talked about how PAPA ROACH plans to promote its new music. He said: "Looking at this thing from not only an artist perspective, but as from a label exec perspective, it's exciting for me. It really takes my interest in what I'm creating to another level. Because after we get the art finished, it's like instantly I'm imagining in my mind, what could a video look like? Or what could a marketing campaign around this song look like? What are the pieces we can put together that make the song more than just it is, so we can just push it out into the world. And then once it's out, it's the world's. It's how do you make that those impacts? And we found a lot of different ways to do it. Social media has been a really big one for us. We pressed in really hard with that. And some of it, I'm just, like, 'Oh,' it's cringe and I hate it. And some of it I just do it and then I get to the other side of it, I'm, like, 'Actually, that was actually really cool.'"

PAPA ROACH recently united with eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood on a new recording of the band's multi-format hit single "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)". The official music video for the track — directed and filmed by Bryson Roatch and Jeff Johnson — was released in August.

The dynamic duet between PAPA ROACH and Underwood was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, and continues the mission of the Californian band to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health awareness, alongside partner organization(s) the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP),who will receive royalties generated from both artists from the song, in perpetuity. The release will also raise awareness for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States and Canada.

"Leave A Light On", a band favorite, was first performed by PAPA ROACH live last year on their tour with SHINEDOWN and SPIRITBOX. In each city, including Nashville where Underwood was in attendance, the song was preceded by an emotional video PSA delivered by Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the AFSP on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation at the end of the tour.

The accomplishment motivated the band to commit even further by re-naming the single as "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" , in conjunction with the AFSP's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, in any manner, to the AFSP, continuing their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The compelling song has connected with audiences globally and became the band's 12th No. 1 and 26th Top 10 hit, reaching No. 1 at rock and Top 10 at Alternative in the U.S. The band's efforts in raising money for the AFSP have not ceased and are now estimated to be over $250,000 — and growing.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music, who in 2025 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit-single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, their most recent, "Ego Trip", on their own label New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 450 million global streams to date and has produced four No. 1 singles bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits, and 12 career No. 1s. PAPA ROACH recently announced their headline "Rise Of The Roach" arena tour for 2025 in select cities throughout Europe, including London's famed Wembley Arena, where the band will be partnering with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) who are fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the U.K. There will be a £1 donation included on every ticket.