JAKE E. LEE Gets New Signature Model Guitar From CHARVEL

Charvel has unveiled the Jake E. Lee signature Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT RW guitar. Inspired by his iconic tone with Ozzy Osbourne during the "Bark At The Moon" era, this guitar delivers explosive versatility, vintage attitude, and modern performance at an accessible price. Designed to celebrate the influence of Jake E. Lee while empowering the next generation, it features a powerful HSS configuration with a Seymour Duncan JB bridge and DiMarzio SDS-1 single coils, plus a hardtail bridge for maximum sustain, tuning stability, and expressive, high-impact playing.

The Jake E. Lee Pro-Mod Signature Blue Burst features an alder body, bolt-on quartersawn maple neck and 12"-16" compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and white dot inlays.

This much sought-after celebration of Jake's famous blue burst model he used in the 1980s is equipped with a versatile Seymour Duncan JB humbucking bridge pickup that can handle a diverse range of tones from sweet and warm to aggressive and distorted. It's also supercharged with two powerful single-coil DiMarzio SDS-1 pickups in the middle and neck for extra gain with a deeper, darker tone. The pickups are controlled with a five-way blade switch and single volume knob for a variety of tonal possibilities.

Video of Jake E. Lee talking about the Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT RW guitar can be seen below.

Lee became Ozzy Osbourne second full-time guitarist in 1983, following the untimely death of Randy Rhoads, with Bernie Tormé and Brad Gillis populating the interim. Jake played on two Ozzy records: 1983's "Bark At The Moon" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin".

After performing with Ozzy, Lee formed the hard rock band BADLANDS. He released the solo albums "Retraced" and "Guitar Warrior" in 2005 and 2007, respectively. After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Lee returned with a new band called RED DRAGON CARTEL, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 followed by "Patina" in 2018.

In October 2024, Jake was left with multiple bullet wounds after being shot three times while walking his dog near his Las Vegas home.

Lee later said that he was experiencing other health issues, including arthritis in his right wrist, which has affected his playing.

"The cartilage is basically gone," Jake told Guitar World. "I can't feel it; it's bone on bone. I've had to adjust my playing style to where I'm using mostly the elbow on the right hand, trying to use as much elbow movement as I can, while keeping the wrist movement down to a minimum. The only operation they had available was to fuse the bones together. My wrist would be pretty much locked in. I didn't want that."

Lee took part in the all-star "Back To The Beginning" event in July 2025 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which marked BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne's final performance.