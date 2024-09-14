  • facebook
JANE'S ADDICTION Concert Ends Abruptly After PERRY FARRELL Assaults DAVE NAVARRO, Is Forced Offstage By Crew

September 14, 2024

Perry Farrell assaulted Dave Navarro during JANE'S ADDICTION's concert earlier tonight (Friday, September 13) at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts.

The incident happened late in JANE'S ADDICTION's set as the band was finishing the song "Ocean Size". Farrell, who was reportedly mumbling lyrics most of night, seemingly drunk or high, aggressively bumped shoulders with Navarro and got in the guitarist's face and swore at him, as a confused Dave looked at him asking what was going on. Navarro eventually stopped playing and put a hand up to Farrell's chest. Then the singer appeared to throw a punch at Navarro before being held back by a roadie and JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Eric Avery. The latter proceeded to do his best to restrain Perry with a bear hug along with members of JANE'S ADDICTION's road crew who surrounded Farrell and forced the singer offstage.

After Farrell was physically removed from the stage, the rest of JANE'S ADDICTION — including drummer Stephen Perkins, who was celebrating his 57th birthday — stepped to the front to give each other a hug and show their appreciation to the crowd.

Navarro, who appeared shocked by the sudden attack, threw a pick into the crowd before leaving the stage.

This has not been a good week for Farrell, who was reportedly in rough shape when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Tuesday (September 10). However, he managed to pull it together for Wednesday's concert at the same venue.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have to be honest with you. Something's wrong with my voice," Farrell admitted to the crowd on Tuesday before adding "I just can't get the notes out all of a sudden." The next day, Avery posted to Instagram: "Looking forward to getting another crack at this spectacular rooftop venue tonight. I'm optimistic we will be better."

The Boston show was part of JANE'S ADDICTION's co-headlining tour with LOVE & ROCKETS, with 15 gigs left on the itinerary.

The trek is scheduled to wrap up on October 16 at Los Angeles's YouTube Theater.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Avery was unsure if JANE'S ADDICTION would be still standing in 2025.

"I still don't know if we're a band that you ever assume will be here a year from now," he told the magazine. "That being said, yeah… there is a revitalization and a reconnection. Let's hope it lasts."

