JANE'S ADDICTION's DAVE NAVARRO On His Battle With 'Long COVID': I Have 'Been Sick Since December'

JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro has opened up about his battle with "long COVID", a condition characterized by symptoms of COVID-19 and other syndromes months after the initial illness has subsided.

Navarro discussed his long-term effects of coronavirus less than two weeks after JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to pull out of this year's Welcome To Rockville festival due to his lingering health problems.

On Saturday (May 28),Navarro shared a new photo of himself on Instagram, and he included the following message: "So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid'. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That's how I'm trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be ok, just don't know when.

"PS I'm not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can't track.

"Anyway thanks for listening and don't worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!

"There's really no more to say on the matter so I'd appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I'm just so tired of talking about this, I'm sure you can imagine!

"Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I'm sick!"

According to the U.K.'s NHS, for some people, coronavirus can cause symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has gone. How long it takes to recover from COVID-19 is different for everybody. Many people feel better in a few days or weeks and most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks. But for some people, symptoms can last longer. The chances of having long-term symptoms does not seem to be linked to how ill you are when you first get COVID-19. People who had mild symptoms at first can still have long-term problems.

Navarro, considered one of alternative rock's most revered guitar heroes, blasted on to the music scene as a founding member of JANE'S ADDICTION, with which he recorded four studio albums, as well as a former member of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. He's also a popular television personality from his shows "Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen And Dave" with former wife, model and actress Carmen Electra, singing competition shows "Rock Star: INXS" and "Rock Star: Supernova" with model and actress Brooke Burke and most recently as the host of the hit show "Ink Master".