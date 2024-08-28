JANE'S ADDICTION's STEPHEN PERKINS Offers Advice To Young Musicians

In a recent interview with Paul Salfen of AMFM Magazine, JANE'S ADDICTION drummer Stephen Perkins was asked what advice he would give to young musicians who are just starting out. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, as far as when I started, I wanted to replicate my heroes. And there became a moment where I knew I had to find my own sound. And I think that's the moment we're looking for, because technically we're all learning from the same book, how to fundamentally bounce a stick. Of course your record collection has a lot to do with it. When I was young, I played to records that I loved, and as I grew a little, maybe in my mid-teens, I started buying records that I wasn't familiar with, almost a cold-call record, and see what it would do to my drumming. And if it was a Latin record, or a hip-hop record, or if it was an Eastern Indian record with tabla drumming, try to perform to something that's kind of like out of your normal zone. I think that really helps. And then, of course, finding great musicians to play with. Then usually, it's a musician that's better than you that I think can help. 'Cause if you have a tennis match and the guy's just beneath you, it won't be a good game. If you have equal players, it's a great game. If someone's a little better, you're gonna have to try harder. So I love that experience of being surrounded by great musicians and having them pull me in directions that may be not comfortable, but that growth experience is part of learning your craft. So, surround yourself with some great players, challenge yourself with music that's not quite familiar and put yourself in that position and see if you can accomplish something with it. And then again, of course, that simple dedication to you and your craft where no one else is in the room and you have to spend a lot of time alone with your instrument. If it's a harmonica, it's a bongo, if it's an upright bass, saxophone, you have to do it — you have to spend time alone with it and have this relationship with your instrument. So I think those things are important. And I still use those tools to move forward."

Last month, JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, Perkins and bassist Eric Avery released a new studio single, "Imminent Redemption". The track was recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California.

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

At the London gig, Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and Avery – who had left the band in 2010 but returned in 2022 — also played another new track, "True Love", which they had premiered last year. They also opened with "Kettle Whistle", marking JANE'S ADDICTION's first performance of the song with Navarro since 2001.

"True Love" was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

JANE'S ADDICTION and LOVE AND ROCKETS recently hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.