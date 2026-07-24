Japan's BROKEN BY THE SCREAM Releases New Single 'Hanakabura'

Exploding out of Japan's heavy music underground with a sound that seamlessly collides idol-style vocals, blistering metalcore precision and unrelenting extreme metal intensity, BROKEN BY THE SCREAM continues its rapid ascent with the release of a new single, "Hanakabura". The track marks BROKEN BY THE SCREAM's first offering for Metal Blade Records. Featuring the dynamic four-vocalist lineup of Tsubaki Nanaougi, Shizuku Mikogami, Yayoi Takayashiki and Io Nozukidaira, "Hanakabura" captures the band's signature contrast of soaring melodies, vicious screams, and punishing metallic aggression while pushing their sound to even greater heights.

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM found inspiration for the track after its signing to Metal Blade, which the bandmembers viewed as a new beginning for the group.

"Everyone in BROKEN BY THE SCREAM is truly excited and honored to release music through Metal Blade Records," the band comments. "In ancient Japan, there was a special type of arrow called a 'Kaburaya' which was traditionally used to signal the beginning of a battle. The title 'Hanakabura' is our own original word, inspired by the image of a Kaburaya arrow cutting through falling cherry blossom petals. We feel it is the perfect song to mark the beginning of our own battle and a new chapter for the band."

Already renowned for their electrifying live performances and genre-defying approach, BROKEN BY THE SCREAM will bring "Hanakabura" to audiences across their upcoming European tour this summer, highlighted by a mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air, further cementing their reputation as one of the most unique and explosive acts in modern heavy music.

The producer and mastermind behind BROKEN BY THE SCREAM is Katsuya Kumamoto, who goes by the alias Electro Sonar. He is the founder, main composer, arranger and guitarist for the group.

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM is:

Tsubaki Nanaougi - vocals

Shizuku Mikogami - vocals

Yayoi Takayashiki - vocals

Io Nozukidaira - vocals

Photo by Keiju Takenaka