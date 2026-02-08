JASON BITTNER On Upcoming SHADOWS FALL Album: 'It's Gonna Be Definitely Well Worth The Wait'

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, SHADOWS FALL drummer Jason Bittner spoke about the status of the recording sessions for the remainder of the songs for the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2012 album "Fire From The Sky". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "As far as SHADOWS FALL goes, we're painstakingly trying to finish our record. We're trying to finish the latest recordings we have. We're gonna get something out this year, we know, at some point. Anyways, we're trying to finish that. The biggest hurdle has been trying to get Zeuss [longtime producer Chris Harris] locked in, because he's producing it still, he's doing all the engineering, he's doing all the tracking, but since basically he's on call with Rob Zombie, he's in Connecticut with him a lot. So it's waiting for [Zeuss] to be free so we can get the rest of this stuff done so we can finally get it finished. But Jon [SHADOWS FALL guitarist Jonathan Donais] starts touring with ANTHRAX now too, 'cause they're gonna be putting out their new record. That's a big factor right there, 'cause Jon's gonna be gone. Jon from ANTHRAX will be too busy to be Jon from SHADOWS FALL… So, as I said, we're trying to get our studio stuff finished as far as SHADS goes and hopefully get out there as soon as we can."

SHADOWS FALL recently released its first two singles in more than 12 years: "Souls Devoured", which came out in May 2025, and "In The Grey", which was made available in December 2024. Both tracks were issued via SHADOWS FALL's new record label home, MNRK Heavy.

Regarding how SHADOWS FALL's songwriting approached has changed and evolved in the years since they released new music as a band, Jason told Laughingmonkeymusic: "We just know what we do well together. Let's just say, I think the fire was under mine and Jon's asses, let's just put it that way. We were full of piss and vinegar and we had some shit to say with this record. For me, it was coming back home to my family and being able to play drums the way I wanna play them without being questioned about it."

Referencing SHADOWS FALL's upcoming album, Jason said: "I'm really excited about it. I mean, I wish it could be [released] sooner, but whenever we get something out, it's gonna be definitely well worth the wait."

On the topic of SHADOWS FALL's touring plans, Jason said: "The way it's been put to me, I'm pretty sure that we're not gonna be doing much of anything until we have a product put out. So with that thought process, if we kind of lay low, I would say that if we put something out, I would tend to think that would generally be followed with probably as much stuff as we could do to back that. SHADOWS FALL will come first over anything else that I'm doing, because that's my main thing. With Jon, SHADOWS FALL, yeah, it's his band, but it's not his main priority. His main priority is ANTHRAX, which is understandable. That's who pays him."

On July 18, 2025, prior to SHADOWS FALL's performance at the the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts as the support act for LAMB OF GOD, SHADOWS FALL members Brian Fair (vocals),Jonathan Donais (guitar),Matt Bachand (guitar),Paul Romanko (bass) and Bittner received an official proclamation from Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno declaring Friday, July 18, 2025 "Shadows Fall Day".

SHADOWS FALL rose up as a prominent member of the bustling Massachusetts metal and hardcore scene that also produced such bands as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS and UNEARTH. Donais and Bachand got together nearly three decades ago and had the original lineup complete within a year. These members were vocalist Philip Labonte, now with ALL THAT REMAINS, Romanko and drummer David Germain. In 1997, the band released its first full-length album, "Somber Eyes To The Sky", on Bachand's own Lifeless Records. This, however, would be the only album the band would record with Labonte. Philip was replaced by Brian in 1998. Bittner joined SHADOWS FALL prior to the release of 2002's "The Art Of Balance" LP.

SHADOWS FALL's breakthrough happened when it landed a slot on Ozzfest's second stage in 2003. As a result of the band's enlarged fanbase, their next effort, "The War Within", released in 2004, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 20 and went on to sell over 300,000 copies.

SHADOWS FALL released a statement in August 2014 in which the bandmembers explained that financial difficulties made it virtually impossible for the group to continue as a full-time concern.

In August 2015, SHADOWS FALL played a few reunion shows on the U.S. East Coast, one year after completing what was being billed at the time as the band's "final" European tour.

SHADOWS FALL's last full-length album, "Fire From The Sky", was released in May 2012 via Razor & Tie. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 38 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer