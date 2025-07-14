JASON BONHAM On Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of 'Physical Graffiti': 'The Last Tour Was Our Most Successful Tour In 15 Years'

In a new interview with Larry Mac of the Tucson, Arizona radio station 96.1 KLPX, Jason Bonham spoke about the upcoming JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING (JBLZE) round of dates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Physical Graffiti". The latest 22-city trek is billed as "An Evening With JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years Of Physical Graffiti". The show made headlines as JBLZE has been performing all the songs from the album that fans have been clamoring to hear including classics such as "The Wanton Song" and "Kashmir" live alongside deeper cuts like "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu". The evening is also made up of other LED ZEPPELIN favorites, including "Good Times Bad Times", "Whole Lotta Love" and, of course, "Stairway To Heaven". The tour kicks off on August 1 in Omaha, Nebraska and wraps August 31 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Denver, Colorado (August 08),Napa, California (August 16),Bakersfield, California (August 23) and Seattle, Washington (August 30),to name a few markets.

Jason said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Foolishly I took on the challenge of where can you go and see the whole of 'Physical Graffiti' played from start to finish and plus others. It was one of those ideas that came about — obviously I didn't talk to anybody else in the band, as I normally don't, and threw it on everybody. And we'd played all of the songs [from 'Physical Graffiti'] at different times, but never all at the same time. So then it was, 'Okay, how can we make a show of it? How can we make this work?' So I always say, 'Don't think you're gonna come to the show and see in the order of which you listen to it.' Now that would be too easy for people to plan their toilet breaks or go to get a drink at the bar when they think, 'Oh, yeah, this is not one of my favorites. I'm gonna go and get a drink now.' So we leave it basically… And even on some occasions I've changed it on the band at the last minute. It took about five shows to get comfortable with a running order of the whole album. And then if after the hour and 45 minutes of that you are still not satisfied and you make enough noise, we might go back to the beginning or 'I' or 'II' or 'Led Zeppelin IV' and play some others. So it has worked so well. It became such a popular thing. As to my agent, who said, 'I think there'll be a very limited audience for this album.' And last tour was our most successful tour in [15] years."

Elaborating on his decision to not perform the "Physical Graffiti" tracks in the order in which they appear on the album, Jason said: "We start off similar, so everyone thinks, 'Oh, yeah, this is it.' So you get that excitement of when you hear 'Custard Pie'. And just the way I put it together, you'll have to see it because it was a work in progress. We got three shows in and I had this idea. And I was looking online for footage for audio of radio stations, the first time they got their hands on 'Physical Graffiti' and the first time they were allowed to play the opening track. But I couldn't find anything. So we put together a… I had this team of people in Hollywood that all thought they had good radio voices, and literally we imagined what it would've been like if we could have found the footage of people saying, 'I've had this in my hands all week, but tonight we're gonna play it for the first time in its entirety.' And for me, it gave me chills. So the whole setup before the show, this static radio tuning through different stations, all the songs that were popular that week it came out, it really did then give us this life of, like, when it kicked in, the feeling you get from the audience is everyone's, like, 'Oh.' It suddenly starts and they go, 'Please welcome in its entirety, for the first time ever, 'Physical Graffiti'.' And it's like all the different DJs [saying] 'Physical Graffiti', 'Physical Graffiti', and then into 'Custard Pie'. And the roar — it's so exciting. So, yeah, it's become probably be one of my favorite tours I've ever done. And 15 years we've been doing this now. 15 years, and it's the first time we ever attempted to do an album version."

In a December 2024 interview Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM, the rock music station licensed to Dover and Morristown, New Jersey, Jason Bonham spoke about what it was like to perform in front of full houses with his LED ZEPPELIN EVENING show across North America last fall. He said: "I always find it's a pinch-yourself moment because I look at it as I started this purely as a therapeutic way to get the LED out of me. After playing with the real McCoy, the real deal, in [December] 2007 [at London's O2 arena], I remember when it stopped, it was a huge, 'Now what?' … Because I just spent six weeks with the [surviving LED ZEPPELIN] guys every day [in preparation for the London show]. Every day we were together, hanging out, telling stories. They would tell me things that I didn't know — now I'm a grown-up — they would tell me all these different things. So, suddenly you feel part of it. And my mom said, 'Are you gonna be okay when it stops?' I'm, like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I've got this.' Because you've been given the keys to the kingdom, and you sat in the throne of the greatest rock and roll band in the world. So when it stopped, it was hard, I must say. And then when the idea came, 'Why don't you do a band, a tribute thing", I'm, like, 'Are you kidding me? I've just played with [the original guys]. I don't wanna tarnish that.' So it became more therapeutic. And I realized it's about the fans. The reason why we're still doing it, after I got over the my stories and me — 'it's about me and my dad' — it's not. It's about our love for dad, me and everyone, because we all have stories of what he meant to us. I lost my dad; you lost your drummer. So that's the only reason — the love and the passion that we do it and still do it. Because there's a lot of other things that I like to do."

Jason Bonham spent nearly a decade touring as JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE before changing the band's name to JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING. Bonham later explained that the switch was prompted by a request from the LED ZEPPELIN camp, who wanted to use the "Experience" name for a project involving the archive of ZEP live recordings.

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE was formed in 2009 to pay tribute to Bonham's father, who died in 1980 at the age of 32. "It was meant to be part of my way of expressing my love for music and expressing myself with a tip of the hat to my father," Jason told Mixdown in a 2017 interview. "Soon after doing the 28 shows that we did with an orchestra, everyone said, 'You're not going to stop now, are you? You haven't been here, you haven't played there…' And so I said, 'As long as you guys want me to do it, I'll do it.' It's really fan-based. It's not us and them; it's about love for LED ZEPPELIN, and that's how it's grown, as a very honest, natural, fan-based show. You guys all knew him as Bonzo; I knew him as dad, and there's a great interaction."

Jason launched JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE two years after taking part in LED ZEPPELIN's aforementioned one-off performance at London's O2 Arena tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare live set, which saw Jason behind the drums in place of his late father, was released in 2012 as "Celebration Day".

He told the Chicago Tribune about JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING: "We're not LED ZEPPELIN. We are fans. We love the music. We give it 150 percent energy and time to make it as good as we can make it to give people that feeling and make people go back to their youth.

"I never wanted it to be we are just playing music. It had to be personal with stories to tell people what Dad was like at home. It's nice to know that so many people love hearing that music played in a live environment."