JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING Announces Fall 2025 Leg Of Tour Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of 'Physical Graffiti'

With the latest batch of tour dates playing to capacity crowds and favorable fan response, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING (JBLZE) has announced one more tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Physical Graffiti". This upcoming leg adds 26 more markets for fans to experience classics such as "The Wanton Song" and "Kashmir" live alongside deeper cuts like "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu". Along with playing the iconic album in its entirety, other LED ZEPPELIN favorites, including "Good Times Bad Times", "Whole Lotta Love" and, of course, "Stairway To Heaven" find their way into the setlist.

The final "Physical Graffiti" tour kicks off on October 22 in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps November 26 in Hollywood, Florida. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Detroit, Michigan (October 29),Atlantic City, New Jersey (November 7),Huntington, New York (November 18) and Tampa, Florida (November 25),to name a few markets. Public on-sale for tickets will begin on Friday, August 22 at www.jasonbonham.net.

"For me, this isn't just an album — it's the album," declares Jason Bonham. "'Physical Graffiti' has always been my ultimate LED ZEPPELIN record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 70 shows!

"The last two tours have been nothing short of electrifying, and I know the fall tour will raise the bar even higher as we revisit some of our favorite places on the East Coast . I'm counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful, celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' together."

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING fall 2025 tour dates:

Oct. 22 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Oct. 25 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Oct. 26 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Oct. 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Oct. 29 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 30 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Nov. 01 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino

Nov. 02 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 04 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Live Ottawa

Nov. 05 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Nov. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 08 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Nov. 09 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 11 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Nov. 12 - Providence, RI - The VETS

Nov. 14 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Nov. 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 16 - Hanover, MD - The HALL at Live!

Nov. 18 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Nov. 21 - Bristol, VA Hard Rock Live Bristol

Nov. 22 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 24 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 25 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Nov. 26 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Previously announced JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING tour dates:

Aug. 19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Aug. 21 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

Aug. 22 - Alpine, CA - Viejas Casino & Resort

Aug. 23 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Theater

Aug. 25 - Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair

Aug. 26 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Music & Arts Festival

Aug. 27 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 29 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Aug. 30 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Aug. 31 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

In a December 2024 interview Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM, the rock music station licensed to Dover and Morristown, New Jersey, Jason Bonham spoke about what it was like to perform in front of full houses with his LED ZEPPELIN EVENING show across North America last fall. He said: "I always find it's a pinch-yourself moment because I look at it as I started this purely as a therapeutic way to get the LED out of me. After playing with the real McCoy, the real deal, in [December] 2007 [at London's O2 arena], I remember when it stopped, it was a huge, 'Now what?' … Because I just spent six weeks with the [surviving LED ZEPPELIN] guys every day [in preparation for the London show]. Every day we were together, hanging out, telling stories. They would tell me things that I didn't know — now I'm a grown-up — they would tell me all these different things. So, suddenly you feel part of it. And my mom said, 'Are you gonna be okay when it stops?' I'm, like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I've got this.' Because you've been given the keys to the kingdom, and you sat in the throne of the greatest rock and roll band in the world. So when it stopped, it was hard, I must say. And then when the idea came, 'Why don't you do a band, a tribute thing", I'm, like, 'Are you kidding me? I've just played with [the original guys]. I don't wanna tarnish that.' So it became more therapeutic. And I realized it's about the fans. The reason why we're still doing it, after I got over the my stories and me — 'it's about me and my dad' — it's not. It's about our love for dad, me and everyone, because we all have stories of what he meant to us. I lost my dad; you lost your drummer. So that's the only reason — the love and the passion that we do it and still do it. Because there's a lot of other things that I like to do."

Jason Bonham spent nearly a decade touring as JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE before changing the band's name to JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING. Bonham later explained that the switch was prompted by a request from the LED ZEPPELIN camp, who wanted to use the "Experience" name for a project involving the archive of ZEP live recordings.

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE was formed in 2009 to pay tribute to Bonham's father, who died in 1980 at the age of 32. "It was meant to be part of my way of expressing my love for music and expressing myself with a tip of the hat to my father," Jason told Mixdown in a 2017 interview. "Soon after doing the 28 shows that we did with an orchestra, everyone said, 'You're not going to stop now, are you? You haven't been here, you haven't played there…' And so I said, 'As long as you guys want me to do it, I'll do it.' It's really fan-based. It's not us and them; it's about love for LED ZEPPELIN, and that's how it's grown, as a very honest, natural, fan-based show. You guys all knew him as Bonzo; I knew him as dad, and there's a great interaction."

Jason launched JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE two years after taking part in LED ZEPPELIN's aforementioned one-off performance at London's O2 Arena tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare live set, which saw Jason behind the drums in place of his late father, was released in 2012 as "Celebration Day".

He told the Chicago Tribune about JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING: "We're not LED ZEPPELIN. We are fans. We love the music. We give it 150 percent energy and time to make it as good as we can make it to give people that feeling and make people go back to their youth.

"I never wanted it to be we are just playing music. It had to be personal with stories to tell people what Dad was like at home. It's nice to know that so many people love hearing that music played in a live environment."

Image credit: DeadMike.com