JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER's First Reunion Concert Will Take Place In May 2026 On U.S. Soil

TWISTED SISTER's founding guitarist Jay Jay French has commented on this week's announcement that he and his longtime bandmates are reuniting for a 50th-anniversary world tour in 2026. The reunion will feature TWISTED SISTER's three core members: French, frontman Dee Snider and longtime lead guitarist Eddie Ojeda. Bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza won't be joining the celebration. Russell Pzütto, who has toured with Snider's solo projects, will replace Mendoza on bass. Joe Franco, who briefly played with the group in the mid-1980s, will sit behind the drum kit, stepping in for A.J. Pero, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 55.

Earlier today (Friday, September 12),French released a video message in which he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the secret's out. Everybody knows TWISTED SISTER is gonna come back in 2026 to celebrate our 50th anniversary.

"Now, for those of you following the band know something about the history, you'll know that, yes, it goes back a little earlier than that. It goes back to Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey with me. But the core of the band, which is Dee, me and Eddie — the three of us form the core of TWISTED SISTER — have been together since February 16th, 1976. So we are celebrating, essentially, our 50th anniversary as the core. Since then, we've seen many people come and go. We've seen many guitar players come and go. There have been many bass players and drummers come and go. I mean, I believe there's 14 ex-members at this point, which is kind of incredible, if you think about it.

"But we're excited to do this, and we're excited to play in 2026," he continued. "We're gonna be headlining the biggest festivals in Europe and we're gonna be playing some selected shows in the United States. And our drummer for this run is none other than former TWISTED SISTER drummer Joey Franco. Joey Number Seven — we called him Seven 'cause he was the seventh drummer in the band. Of course now he's the 10th, I think, because we've gone through so many since Joey was in. 'Cause A.J. was out. Then A.J. came back. And then A.J. left and and then A.J. passed away and Mike Portnoy came in. Frankie Banali actually played — I don't know if you guys know that, but Frankie Banali filled in one night, as a matter of fact. We are getting together and we're gonna kick off with an American show sometime in May, I believe. We're still confirming the dates. All the rest of 'em are gonna be headlining the bigger shows in Europe. And we're just looking forward to it."

Jay Jay added: "To be able to celebrate 50 years — it really is an amazing feeling to know that you have 50 years of a history of a band. Back in the day, I think when we started, if someone said to me, 'How many years you gonna last?' I'd say, 'Uh, five, 10, maybe,' 'cause THE BEATLES lasted 10. So for all the bands that lasted 50, and there's a bunch of 'em — KISS obviously did it, AEROSMITH has done it, [JUDAS] PRIEST has done it — and it's an honor to be in that very elite company of bands who've been together this many years and having fans that followed [us] and stayed loyal to the band for this many years. So, thank you very much. We'll see you on tour."

During a September 10 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Dee spoke about TWISTED SISTER's decision to reunite next year to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary. Regarding why he changed his mind about returning to the road, nine years after the completion of TWISTED SISTER's "40 And Fuck It!" farewell tour, Dee said: "It really was a milestone thing. I turned 70 years old in March. And milestones, they are what they are, but at the same time, they're reflection times for people. And me reflecting, I realized, wow, next year is 50 years since I joined TWISTED SISTER, since we became — me, Eddie and Jay Jay — became a band. And that's significant. And the offers kept coming in and the interest is there to have us reunite. And I called the guys up and said, 'What do you think?' I mean, almost as a challenge to each of us to say, 'One more time. Can we do it one more time?' And certainly we've got people like [Paul] McCartney and [Mick] Jagger and Alice Cooper out there, and Ozzy — may he rest in peace — and how can you say, well, I'm 70. I'm too old. So, the guys said, 'Seriously?' I said, 'Seriously. One more time. Let's do it one more time.'"

Elaborating on his initial reluctance to step back on stage with TWISTED SISTER again, Dee told host Eddie Trunk: "Eddie, I go to quote you. I quoted you often… We talked about my performing style. We talked about the type of entertainer I am, and you said, 'Dee, you really did paint yourself in a corner. You created a stage persona, a stage energy that people come to expect,' and anything less will be disappointing, not just to the audience, but to me as well. So, yeah, I'm in shape and stuff like that, and you've seen me [in recent months guesting on stage] with Bret Michaels out there, but that's four songs, dude. It's not 18 songs. But you know what? I just said, 'We're still here, and let's do it. Let's challenge ourselves.' And we're doing it for all the right reasons. It's not about money. It's not about — none of those typical things. It's 'cause we want to do it one more time. And there's interest there all over the world, so, we're going for it, man. 2026."

Asked by Trunk if it's fair to say that he was the one who initiated the TWISTED SISTER reunion this time around, Dee said: "Yeah, and I'm not saying it like I'm the one who made [the decision to reunite]. I'm the one who was screaming from the top of my lungs, 'Never. Ever.' You know that. That was your introduction: 'He's been saying for a decade now, 'Uh-uh. Never gonna happen. We retired. That's it.' … So the guys didn't even bring it up to me. And Eddie, me and Jay Jay, we talk all the time, and we know offers are coming in, but it wasn't even a discussion because it was accepted, 'Dee's not gonna do it again.' And I stopped doing my solo stuff as well as a few years back. So, it was basically that I said, 'Hey, guys. I'm up for it if you're up for it.' And I've gotta say, they both — Jay and Eddie — had to think about it, 'cause they, too, were in a certain mindset, like, 'This is behind us now.' And then we had a group meeting on it and said, 'Let's go for it.'"

Snider also talked about his workout regimen and diet that will keep him in shape at 70 years old while on tour. He said: "If you've seen the web site, the [TWISTED SISTER reunion] announcement page, it's a flat line [laughs] and then the heartbeat slowly starts coming back in. That's not by accident.

"When TWISTED retired, I remember shows where we were doing our farewells around the world, and people were crying in the audience, because I'm saying, 'This is really it, guys. We're done,'" he continued. "And people were crying. I go, 'Listen, I want a pancake. Look at me. I'm ripped to shreds. I want a carb. I'm gonna re-record [TWISTED SISTER's classic song] 'I Wanna Rock' [as] 'I Want A Carb'.' I said, 'You know what it takes to look like this? It's painful. It sucks.' And I was 60 years old, and [people said], 'Wow. He is in ungodly shape.' Yeah. And I was miserable. So I'm not gonna tell you once that, once I was done with that… I've been enjoying life. I've been out… And COVID hit, and I was always very regimented with working out, and workouts, it was tough to go to a gym, unless you had your own gym. It was tough to go to a public gym. And all of a sudden I fell out of the pattern. So I'm being totally honest here. At 70, I said, 'This can't be it. I need to challenge myself to go out in a blaze of glory… I'm going, 'Okay, March [of 2025]. I called the guys. What do you say? Let's do it. We talked. All right, let's do it. When are we going out? Next late spring, summer. Good. I've got like a year to get in shape.' So I'm back in the gym... But still, there's a big difference between going out and doing four songs with Bret Michaels and holding the stage for 20 songs. So it's gonna be a challenge. But I sure don't wanna embarrass myself and the band doesn't wanna embarrass itself. So, people, you'll be impressed. I promise I will make some 20-year-olds feel really badly about themselves."

Dee also addressed the fact that TWISTED SISTER's 2026 reunion will not include Mendoza. "I can only simply say irreconcilable differences and leave it at that," Dee stated about Mark's absence from the TWISTED SISTER 2026 tour. "I can't get into the weeds and I can't go down that path. And I won't. But irreconcilable differences. People change, and however it is, and I'm not saying he changed; maybe we changed whatever it is. So in deciding who to use on bass, my bass player on the last two Dee Snider albums, 'For The Love Of Metal' and 'Leave A Scar', was Russ Pzütto. And he was Mark Mendoza's bass tech, and a great bass player… So, he did an amazing job on those two albums. He was a great guy to tour with. The band all knew him from years of working with TWISTED, and again, he seemed like a likely choice. As a matter of fact, one time he was Mark's choice to fill in for him. And one gig, it was in Belgium at Graspop, and Mark couldn't make it, and Russ stepped in and played with TWISTED. So he actually has performed with TWISTED once before."

Asked if he thinks the door is open for Mark to play with TWISTED SISTER again at some point during the reunion tour, Dee said: "I can't imagine it right now. I can't imagine it right now. I mean — I plead the fifth. I can't go beyond that. But things have happened that I don't see being reconciled, hence the term 'irreconcilable differences.'"

French previously addressed Mendoza's departure in a statement to Rolling Stone, explaining: "Me, Dee and Eddie have performed as TWISTED SISTER for nearly 50 years with 10 different bass players and drummers. The band has never discussed internal realignment before and has no intention of doing it now. Suffice to say that almost all bands with a 50-year history have gone through realignment as a byproduct of time. We wish Mark well in his future endeavors."

Franco played on TWISTED SISTER's 1987 album "Love Is For Suckers". Portnoy, who took over for Pero after he died near the end of TWISTED SISTER's 2016 run, is busy touring with DREAM THEATER and is unable to participate in the upcoming TWISTED SISTER live activities.

Two and a half years ago, TWISTED SISTER staged a one-off reunion at the Metal Hall Of Fame in Agoura Hills, California. On hand to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame were Snider, French, Mendoza and Portnoy. Ojeda was absent from the event after contracting COVID-19; filling in for him was Keith Robert War. TWISTED SISTER played a highly charged three-song set consisting of the staples "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" and "Under The Blade", as well as the anthem "We're Not Gonna To Take It".

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.