JEFF LYNNE's ELO Announces Final Tour

March 18, 2024

Jeff Lynne's ELO is set to embark on the band's final tour dubbed "The Over and Out Tour". The 27-date trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Palm Desert, California on August 24 and travel across North America to cities such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Seattle before concluding in Los Angeles, California on October 25.

Artist presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time and the general onsale will start on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20 at 10 a.m. local. Please visit livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com for all details.

Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne's ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold-out run of European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of THE TRAVELLING WILBURYS together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including THE BEATLES, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.

Tour dates:

Aug. 24 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug. 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sep. 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sep. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sep. 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sep. 09 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sep. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sep. 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sep. 14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sep. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sep. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep. 23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sep. 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sep. 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sep. 30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct. 09 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Oct. 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Oct. 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Photo credit: Carsten Windhorst

