JEFF SCOTT SOTO Teases 'Really Cool' Mystery Project: 'It's Something Totally New For Me'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, legendary hard rock singer Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, TALISMAN, JOURNEY, SONS OF APOLLO, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) was asked about projects that he has in the works for the coming months. He responded: "Unfortunately, this interview is too soon to speak about it. There is something in the pipeline that I can't talk about. The only thing I can say is in September you're gonna know exactly what I'm talking about. Like I said, it's unfortunate I can't talk about it. I can't even hint about it now, but it's really, really cool. It's something I'm really proud of. I can't wait for the world to hear it and see it. It's not SONS OF APOLLO. It's something totally new for me. From what I hear, we're gonna be blasting throughout the world next year. So it's one of those things that we put a lot of commitment behind and I'm already turning a lot of things down for next year to make room for this… By September, when this drops, the announcement of what it is, it's gonna drop the same day that the music and the video drops. So it's all gonna happen in one day. Nobody knows about this. I'm already saying too much, let's put it that way."

This past March, Jeff heavily implied that he was the singer of the new band formed by ex-VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, BON JOVI guitarist Phil X and current AEROSMITH touring drummer John Douglas.

Anthony, who is currently the bassist for Sammy Hagar's THE CIRCLE, revealed the existence of the project during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". When asked if he had any plans to form a new project or band once Hagar has finally retired from performing with THE CIRCLE, Michael said: "Well, I wasn't going to mention anything about it, but there is a little side project thing that I've kind of been speaking to some people, and might be doing a couple of things with. I don't wanna get ahead of myself and mention too much, but it might involve Phil X and John Douglas, who you know as [the touring drummer] for AEROSMITH right now."

Anthony continued: "I've known J.D. for many years, since he's worked with VAN HALEN… What a great guy. And we do have a singer. I don't wanna mention any names, but a really, really cool singer. And we're recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That's all I can say."

A couple of days later, Soto took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of BLABBERMOUTH.NET's original coverage of the project, and he included the following cryptic message: "Hmmm....ummm...no comment =)" When one person asked Jeff, "Who's singer?", he responded: "Read between the lines my friend".

Jeff Scott Soto has more than 60 albums under his belt along with numerous collaborations and recordings. He has established himself as a consummate professional who manages to expertly deliver with his vocal performances across multiple musical genres, from metal to hard rock to progressive rock and even funk. His career spans nearly 30 years, beginning as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen before coming the frontman for bands such as TALISMAN, SOUL SIRKUS, SONS OF APOLLO (featuring Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal),as well as an ongoing membership in TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and a stint as the lead singer for the legendary classic rock band JOURNEY.

In 1994, Soto released his first solo album, "Love Parade", followed years later by the acclaimed "Prism" (2002),then "Lost In The Translation" (2005),"Beautiful Mess" (2009),"Damage Control" (2012),"Retribution" (2017),"Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)" (2020),"The Duets Collection, Vol. 1" (2021) and "Complicated" (2022).