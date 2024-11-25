JERRY CANTRELL: 'I Don't Look Back Too Much; You've Gotta Live In The Now'

In a new interview with Trust In Rock, the YouTube channel launched by former MTV's "Headbangers Ball" presenter Vanessa Warwick, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked if he feels that he is continuing the tradition and legacy he and late ALICE singer Layne Staley created together, particularly as it relates to his new solo album, "I Want Blood". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't spend a whole lot of time thinking about that. But now that you brought it up, we were part of starting a band together and a style together, vocally and writing, and you continue on and you reinvent. You've gotta live in the now. And so that's where I spend most of my time. I don't look back too much. But we both imprinted on each other — we all did as bandmembers — and we're all equally responsible for whatever this thing is that's ALICE. And you learn and you grow as you go through the years as an artist, and I take all of those lessons with me and I learned some new ones along the way too with some other people as well. And so where I'm at now is — I think you can hear… You're always gonna hear some elements of anything that you've heard on any record I've done, whether it's ALICE or outside, because I can only be myself. But I'm only one guy in that band too. So, I think if you give ['I Want Blood'] a listen, you'll probably be comforted in the fact that it's something that's familiar, but it's also fresh enough to be something that's, 'Whoa. Okay, that's cool. I haven't heard that before.' So trying to be a mix of both."

"I Want Blood" was released on October 18. The LP, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

To celebrate "I Want Blood"'s arrival, the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington.

Ahead of the album's release, Cantrell has been featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and has received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

Cantrell's tour with BUSH concluded two months ago, with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.