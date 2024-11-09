JERRY CANTRELL Laments State Of Music Streaming: 'It's A Bad Business Model' For The Artist

In a new interview with Primordial Radio, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell has opened up about how music distribution has changed over the years, and what it really means for artists' livelihoods.

"The music business really wasn't set up in a very equitable way," Jerry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It was kind of predatory loans to bands that you paid back at 75 cents on the dollar. And as far as keeping your publishing, that was a real battle and very few artists did that. The new model has taken that and kind of intensified it a bit. I was looking at — I can't remember the artist, but I was looking at something that gets millions and millions of streams or whatever, and people are being paid a thousandth of a cent [laughs], a thousandth of a cent every time it's played. In the old days, when you got played on the radio, that turned into like a penny or something then, and that adds up. I'm a real advocate for artists' rights, man."

Cantrell further explained that the music industry has always been challenging, but with streaming platforms, the financial squeeze has only intensified.

"The new model of the streaming platform has really taken the old model of really being a small cut to the artist and made it really even smaller," he said. "So the prices to do business — rent a bus, gas, fuel, salaries, travel — they all continue to go up and the income continues to go down for artists of all sizes now.

"I've got nothing to complain about," Jerry clarified. "I'm doing fine, but it's about doing good work. I don't think a grocery store or a farmer or somebody that sell sells or grows a lot of product would stay in business very long if the cost remains the same to operate and bring that to market and maybe 70 to eight 80 percent of the customers walked in and said, 'I don't really feel like I wanna pay for this apple today, but I'm gonna take it anyway.' [Laughs]"

Despite all of these challenges, Cantrell still remains very grounded and focused on what he does best, which is making music and sharing it with his fans. But it's clear that he wants a fairer deal for artists.

"It's a bad business model," Jerry said. "It would be nice to see it a little bit fairer toward the artist. Sure. The landscape is always moving, the clock is always running and you can count on the fact that it's changing. And so that's part of life, is as you go through the days, weeks and years to try to feel the changes, be aware of them, try to adapt to them and figure out how to operate.

"It's been an adventure for me, and I've seen a lot of changes," Cantrell added. "I come from the generation of being a kid listening to eight-tracks and 45s and LPs and that was it. I watched a few format changes, watched a few different models change about how people consume music and how music is delivered to them. I'm still trying to figure it out too. But in the end, you can do what you can. You'd be aware of it. You can speak to it and try to figure out what works for you.

"My job is pretty simple, and this brings us full circle back to the beginning. I'm just trying to try to make some good rock and roll that I dig, throw it out there and go out and play it for people. And I'm really lucky that I got the opportunity to do that and some people that care about what I do."

Cantrell's new solo album, "I Want Blood", was released on October 18.

To celebrate "I Want Blood"'s arrival, the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington.

Ahead of the album's release, Cantrell has been featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and has received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

"I Want Blood", co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Cantrell's tour with BUSH concluded two months ago, with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Darren Craig