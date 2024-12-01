JERRY CANTRELL On Recurring Theme Of Death In His Music: 'It's A Hard-Hitting Subject And It's Real'

In a new interview with Argentina's Pogopedia, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked about the recurring theme of death and mortality in his music, particularly his cover of Elton John's "Goodbye" on Jerry's 2021 solo album "Brighten" and "It Comes" on this year's "I Want Blood". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just a part of life. It's a very human thing. Life isn't permanent, and so it is a subject I return to, but it's because life ends for all of us. So, those are just the natural parts of existing, I guess. And so being able to enjoy your time here — do the most you can with it and see how long you can stick around. Along the way, people are gonna go, and you're gonna go too. I don't really spend a lot of time morbidly thinking about it, but it's a hard-hitting subject and it's real and I like to touch on things that are maybe — I don't know — maybe hard to put in words, I guess."

"I Want Blood" was released on October 18. The LP, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

To celebrate "I Want Blood"'s arrival, the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington.

Ahead of the album's release, Cantrell has been featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and has received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

Cantrell's tour with BUSH concluded two months ago, with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.