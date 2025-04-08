JERRY CANTRELL Says 'I Want Blood' Is A 'Very Human' Album, Not A Political One

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell spoke to Alejandrosis about his latest album, "I Want Blood", which came out last October via Double J Music. The LP, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN). Asked if it's fair to say that "I Want Blood" features social commentary regarding current issues, including politics, Jerry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think the whole record's about that. [Laughs] I'm a citizen of the world, just like you are, man. And a lot of great music is made through really trying times, and I draw on elements of all sorts of things.

"I wouldn't say it's a political record at all, but politics and technology are part of the world. They're part of my world; they have been since the get-go.

"I don't know. I think it's a little too oversimplified to say it's a political record. I don't think so. I think it's a very human record, is what I think it is."

Regarding how he goes about deciding which piece of music to use for ALICE IN CHAINS and which to set aside for his solo project, Cantrell said: " I guess I don't really think about it. Whatever project I'm working on, I throw myself into 100 percent. And I can always count on the fact that I'm gonna sound like me, so I don't have to worry about that. [Laughs] That's a quality problem not to have: 'Shit, man, I've gotta try to sound like myself.' [Laughs]

"I do have a way of going about things, and there's a lot of variety and musical kind of styles and landscapes I can operate in," he explained. "But I like to think that my voice is unique enough that it's gonna bleed through wherever the music takes me. So I don't really have to worry about it. I don't spend a whole lot of time worrying about if I sound too much like myself [laughs] or if I don't sound enough like myself. I just do my thing. If I'm doing it with ALICE, then it's an ALICE record. If I'm doing it on my own, then it's not an ALICE record. So I don't really know how to answer that question other than that."

Ahead of "I Want Blood"'s release, Cantrell was featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

"I Want Blood" was recently reimagined as a spoken-word series, featuring video animations by Boy Tillekens. Additional collaborators on the project include Barresi, Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, THE BLACK QUEEN),Roy Mayorga (MINISTRY),Gil Sharone (STOLEN BABIES, TEAM SLEEP),Rani Sharone (STOLEN BABIES),George Adrian (THE MAYBIRDS),composer Vincent Jones, and producer Michael Rozon.

Cantrell's first headlining tour supporting "I Want Blood" kicked off on January 31 in Niagara Falls, with FILTER opening on all dates.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Darren Craig