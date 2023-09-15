JESSE JAMES DUPREE Shares New Song 'Never Gets Old' Co-Written With AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON

Jesse James Dupree has announced the release of a new studio album titled "Breathing Fire" planned for global release on November 10. Today, he presents the lead track titled "Never Gets Old", co-written with AC/DC's Brian Johnson. The recording features Jesse, with his son Nigel on drums and JACKYL bandmate guitarist Roman Glick.

The song is a co-write between Dupree and longtime friend Johnson. The two collaborated for several JACKYL records, dating back to "Cut The Crap"'s "Locked & Loaded" (1997) and "Kill The Sunshine" from "Relentless" (2002).

Dupree shares: "Brian Johnson of AC/DC is ROCK! I camped out for two nights to get 'Back In Black' concert tickets in 1980, and to be writing songs with him is a trip!"

The accompanying lyric video for the lead single "Never Gets Old" hides a piece of the rock puzzle. As the video plays on, viewers will see timeless fonts. Each one is a clue, a connection to a legendary band that has shaped the soundtracks of our lives. Viewers can scan the QR code on the video to be instantly registered for a chance to win a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida. If you are selected as the trip winner, and you have named the 32 bands represented by the fonts in the lyric video correctly, you will win a $1,000.00 bonus prize. "Hit the QR code, register, and enter your list of bands represented. It's that easy," says Dupree. "This video is dedicated to all of those that used to camp out for front row concert tickets."

Dupree offers: "This album is a convenient accident as I had no intention of recording one. It came about when I was listening to some old AC/DC records, and it reminded me how important rock 'n' roll is to me. The ideas started coming, and at the same time my son Nigel walked through the door from Nashville. The next thing I knew Roman was there, and we were laying the tracks down.

"I had not spoken to Brian Johnson for about six months because he was preoccupied with his book tour. Coincidentally, he dialed me in the days after we had been recording. Some of the strongest songs I've ever been a part of are featured on this album. How cool is it to play with your son, your best friend (in Roman),and to write songs with Brian Johnson? Life doesn't get better than that."

Jesse James Dupree has spent the last four decades placing his personal vision in to forward motion, achieving success with the majority of endeavors he's chosen to commit his energies to. It all began back in 1992 with the platinum release of his debut JACKYL album (Geffen). Successful album releases followed both with the band and solo. In 2009, the first season of "Full Throttle Saloon" was broadcast on TruTV, featuring Dupree and partner Michael Ballard. Following a fire in September, 2015, the duo relocated Full Throttle Saloon to a parcel of land fifteen times the size of the original location where the largest biker bar in The World continues to flourish annually tied to the Sturgis rally. Dupree is a consultant immersed in the business of Harley-Davidson, the owner of Jesse James American Outlaw Bourbon, and a new venture tied to analytically monitoring data tied to the commercial radio industry. JACKYL continues to be an attraction at festivals, headline shows and rallies annually staging dozens of performances a year. He continues to place his energies towards a dozen or more ventures fueled by multifaceted personal interests.

"Breathing Fire" track listing:

01. Lay It On Me

02. Never Gets Old

03. Breathing Fire

04. It's Not Love

05. Stranded

06. Born To Ride

07. Kill The Sunshine

08. Over My Dead Body

09. White Flag

10. Rappa De Pappa