JETHRO TULL Announces Newly Expanded And Remixed Reissue Of 1999 Album 'J-Tull Dot Com'

JETHRO TULL and InsideOut Music have announced the release of "J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net", due on August 14, 2026. This package shines a new light on JETHRO TULL's 1999 album, newly remixed by Bruce Soord (THE PINEAPPLE THIEF) in stereo and surround sound, including Dolby Atmos.

Listen to the newly remixed version of album opener "Spiral" below.

"J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net" will be available as a limited 3CD+Blu-ray set, including the original mixes on CD1, the 2026 remixes on CD2, as well as a third disc of bonus material, including six completely unreleased studio tracks and three live recordings taken from the bands tour in 2000. The Blu-ray features Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and 24-bit stereo mixes of the main album, as well as 24-bit stereo mixes of the bonus material (excluding live tracks). The package is completed by extensive liner notes by Martin Webb and archival photo material across 36 pages.

This will also mark the first time the album has been available on vinyl, with a gatefold 180g 2LP + LP booklet edition featuring the 2026 remix, plus studio bonus material.

Watch a trailer for the release below.

The full contents is as follows:

CD1: J-Tull Dot Com Original Mixes

01. Spiral

02. Dot Com

03. AWOL

04. Nothing @ All

05. Wicked Windows

06. Hunt By Numbers

07. Hot Mango Flush

08. El Niño

09. Black Mamba

10. Mango Surprise

11. Bends Like A Willow

12. Far Alaska

13. The Dog-Ear Years

14. A Gift Of Roses

CD2: J-Tull Dot Com 2026 Remix by Bruce Soord

CD3: Bonus Material

01. Aborted Soliloquy*

02. Dot Com Acoustic*

03. It All Trickles Down

04. Recollection No 5*

05. Pipes (Close To You)*

06. Sad Suit*

07. Stigmata*

08. The Secret Language Of Birds (2026 Remix)

09. Hunt By Numbers (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

10. Dot Com (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

11. AWOL (Live in Katowice, 2000)*

* Previously unreleased

Blu-ray: J-Tull Dot Com – Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, 24bit Stereo Mixes

Bonus tracks (excluding live material) in 24bit stereo

Released in 1999, "J‑Tull Dot Com" captured JETHRO TULL at a moment of reflection and reinvention, as the band engaged with the changing musical and technological landscape at the turn of the millennium. The album blends their unmistakable folk-rock and progressive roots with subtle contemporary production influences. The album featured the lineup of Ian Anderson, Martin Barre, Andrew Giddings, Doane Perry and Jonathan Noyce.

JETHRO TULL's 24th studio album, "Curious Ruminant" was released in March 2025. The LP consists of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes. Among the musicians featured are former JETHRO TULL keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current bandmembers David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with JETHRO TULL, guitarist Jack Clark.