JIMMY PAGE And THE BLACK CROWES Release 'Making Of Live At The Greek' Short Film

Twenty-five years since the live collaboration that shook Los Angeles's Greek Theatre to its foundations, a brand-new short film brings together Jimmy Page and THE BLACK CROWES to revisit the making of their iconic live album, "Live At The Greek", on its 25th anniversary.

Titled "The Making Of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Live At The Greek", the short film is a definitive behind-the-scenes journey into a landmark moment in rock history — a celebration of raw rock n' roll energy, creativity and collaboration. With new and exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage and candid reflections, the video captures the spirit and friendship that made the iconic 1999 performance a reality. The film was directed by Barbara McDonough and edited by Rick Ballard.

The short film continues the 25th anniversary celebrations of one of rock music's most legendary live collaborations, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees THE BLACK CROWES and global rock icon Jimmy Page have released the definitive version of "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live At The Greek". Recorded during unforgettable nights of rock and roll in October 1999 at Los Angeles's Greek Theatre and Jones Beach in August 1999, the newly presented album features powerful renditions of LED ZEPPELIN classics and THE BLACK CROWES' staple blues-rock jams. The 36-track anniversary album is produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and includes 16 previously unreleased tracks, exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, video, and more.

A deep dive into the legacy of one of the great live LPs, standing shoulder to shoulder with THE WHO's "Live At Leeds", NIRVANA's "Unplugged In New York" and "Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison", the release has been described as "enormous fun" by Mojo, "an ideal match" by Classic Rock magazine, and "highlighting Page and THE BLACK CROWES' musical chemistry" by the NME. Uncut magazine praised the 6LP box set "illustrates just how good a tour that was", whilst the Daily Mirror applauded, "they roar through LED ZEP classics and swaggering CROWES gems".

In October 1999, Page teamed up with THE BLACK CROWES for a two-night performance of material from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog and old blues and rock standards. A live album, "Live At The Greek", was recorded during these shows and released in February 2000. The set was dominated by LED ZEPPELIN tunes, along with a mix of classic blues nuggets and covers of FLEETWOOD MAC and Page's first group, THE YARDBIRDS. (Due to contractual obligations, no CROWES songs were included.)

When the 25th-anniversary edition of "Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live At The Greek" was first announced in February, Page said in a statement: "I'm really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page and THE BLACK CROWES material from concerts in 1999. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

THE BLACK CROWES singer Chris Robinson added: "The new 'Live At The Greek' box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical, and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock 'n' roll!"

THE BLACK CROWES guitarist Rich Robinson said: "Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

"Live At The Greek" track listing

01. Celebration Day

02. Custard Pie

03. Sick Again

04. No Speak No Slave

05. Hard To Handle

06. The Wanton Song

07. Misty Mountain Hop

08. Hots On For Nowhere

09. What Is And What Should Never Be

10. Wiser Time

11. Mellow Down Easy

12. Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

13. Ten Years Gone

14. In My Time Of Dying

15. Your Time Is Gonna Come

16. Remedy

17. The Lemon Song

18. In The Light

19. Shake Your Moneymaker

20. Sloppy Drunk Blues

21. Shape Of Things

22. Nobody's Fault But Mine

23. Heartbreaker

24. Bring It On Home

25. She Talks To Angels

26. Oh Well

27. Band Intros

28. Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

29. You Shook Me

30. Out On The Tiles

31. Whole Lotta Love

32. Custard Pie (soundcheck)

33. You Shook Me (soundcheck)

34. The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

35. Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

36. Jam (soundcheck)

Five years ago, Rich Robinson refuted former THE BLACK CROWES drummer Steve Gorman's claim that the guitarist turned down an offer to write music with Jimmy Page.

In his book "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes", Gorman said that he learned from Page that the legendary LED ZEPPELIN guitarist wanted to write songs with the Robinson brothers for what at the time was supposed to be THE BLACK CROWES' next record, but that Rich blew him off with a "No thanks! … We don't need more songs." "I was insulted," Page allegedly said to the drummer, who furiously called THE CROWES' manager and told him, "I'm driving to Connecticut, and I'm going to kill Rich in his home."

Speaking to U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine, Robinson said that there was no validity to Gorman's account. "Absolutely not true," Rich said. "I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

He continued: "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say: 'You know what, Jimmy? LED ZEPPELIN was all right, but I'm not gonna do it'? It's the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."

Gorman is not involved in THE BLACK CROWES' reunion, which officially launched in 2021 — delayed by the pandemic — after being announced two years earlier.