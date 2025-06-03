JINJER Announces 2026 European 'Duél' Tour

Ukrainian metal titans JINJER are set to return to headline stages across Europe for the first time in over six years. Kicking off on January 23, 2026 in Cologne, Germany, the tour will span 17 major cities, marking a triumphant new chapter for the band.

Armed with the band's most dynamic and ambitious album to date, "Duél", JINJER is ready to unleash its trademark blend of technical precision, crushing heaviness, and emotional intensity on fans across the continent. Following years of global festival appearances and extensive touring, this tour is more than just a series of shows — it's a full-circle moment that fans have been eagerly awaiting since the band’s last European headline run in 2019.

Renowned for its genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, JINJER continues to rise as one of the most dynamic forces in today's metal landscape. The band spent 2024 on the road with SEPULTURA as part of the iconic group's farewell world tour, and 2025 has already seen them bring their ferocity to stages across Asia and Australia. This summer, JINJER will storm North America as direct support for BABYMETAL, with additional high-profile festival appearances set for U.K.'s Download, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting and more.

JINJER 2026 European tour:

Jan. 23 - DE - Cologne - Palladium

Jan. 24 - NL - Tilburg - O13

Jan. 25 - BE - Brussels - AB Brussels

Feb. 02 - FR - Paris - L'Olympia

Feb. 03 - FR - Lyon - Transbordeur

Feb. 04 - FR - Toulouse - Bikini

Feb. 11 - CH - Zurich - X-tra

Feb. 12 - DE - Stuttgart - LKA

Feb. 13 - DE - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

Feb. 14 - DE - Munich - Tonhalle

Feb. 16 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Feb. 19 - CZ - Prague - Sasazu

Feb. 20 - DE - Leipzig - Felsenkeller

Feb. 21 - DE - Berlin - Astra

Mar. 01 - DK - Copenhagen - Amager Bio

Mar. 02 - DE - Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36

Over the past 15 years, JINJER has built a reputation as one of modern metal’s most fearless and forward-thinking bands. Rising from the Ukrainian underground to international acclaim, their blend of progressive groove, technical precision, and raw emotion has earned them over 250 million global streams and views. From viral hits like "Pisces" to the crushing intensity of "Macro" and the dark complexity of "Wallflowers", their discography continues to redefine what heavy music can be. Their latest album, "Duél", features multiple music videos with multi-millions of combined views to date and broke into the charts at No. 2 U.S. Hard Music Albums, No. 6 U.S. Current Rock Albums, No. 2 Canadian Hard Music Albums, No. 3 France Metal, No. 7 U.K. Rock & Metal and beyond.

Photo credit: Lina Glasir