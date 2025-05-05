JINJER Shares Music Video For 'Fast Draw'

Ukrainian modern progressive metallers JINJER have released the official music video for "Fast Draw", a standout track from their critically acclaimed latest album, "Duél". Featuring explosive live footage from JINJER's recent European tours alongside metal legends SEPULTURA, as well as highlights from last summer's festival circuit, the video offers a front-row seat to JINJER's blistering live energy and commanding stage presence.

Renowned for its genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, JINJER continues to rise as one of the most dynamic forces in today's metal landscape. The band spent 2024 on the road with SEPULTURA as part of the iconic group's farewell world tour, and 2025 has already seen them bring their ferocity to stages across Asia and Australia. This summer, JINJER will storm North America as direct support for BABYMETAL, with additional high-profile festival appearances set for U.K.'s Download and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, and more.

"Duél" came out on February 7, 2025 via Napalm Records.

While JINJER's previous album, "Wallflowers", was slightly more alluring and contained noticeably more clean vocals, "Duél" now takes on a much more aggressive tone. This is proven by songs like "Rogue", "Green Serpent" and "Dark Bile", with their brutal and hefty breakdowns. Fans of Tatiana Shmayluk's clear vocals also get their moments, as tracks such as the opener "Tantrum" show the potential of the frontwoman's outstanding vocal prowess. "Duél" presents itself way more cruelly — and JINJER are more vicious than ever before. "Fast Draw" is a wild death metal beast with grooving drums from Vlad Ulasevich, Roman Ibramkhalilov's one-of-a-kind riffs and Eugene Abdukhanov's trademark bass wizardry — showing what this band does best: brilliant state-of the-art modern metal.

On "Duél", JINJER continue their long-lasting collaboration with accomplished producer Max Morton, who co-produced, mixed and mastered the album. This new masterwork lives up to JINJER's reputation as metal visionaries, once more showing that the band refuses to follow any set rules in their genre, but choose their own path of creativity.

Eugene Abdukhanov, JINJER bassist, stated about the new album: "After all the releases we've made, finally having 'Duél' in our hands and ready to be shared with the world makes us very proud that our band still hasn't run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release is what keeps JINJER moving forward.

"This album was the longest songwriting process we've ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren't on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass and drums. It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it's safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverizes the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting and extreme all at the same time. We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement 'Duél' to be the next step in JINJER's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general."

Over the past 16 years, JINJER has attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Wacken Open Air and Download. They've headlined sold-out shows across Europe and North America, and have thrilled audiences in destinations like Dubai, Philippines, Turkey, Japan and South Africa.