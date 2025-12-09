JOE BONAMASSA Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour

Joe Bonamassa, one of the most celebrated blues-rock musicians of our time, will return to major outdoor venues across the United States next summer. The trek, which will include select co-headline shows with GOV'T MULE, will kick off on June 26 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, and will wrap up on August 23 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A titan of modern blues and a powerhouse performer, Bonamassa will take the stage with his world-class band for an electrifying night of new music, timeless fan favorites, and unmatched guitar mastery.

With five Grammy nominations and an astounding 29 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues charts, Joe's fiery solos, soulful vocals, and genre-defining sound have captivated audiences across the globe, making each live performance a high-energy event that blues enthusiasts and rock fans alike can't afford to miss.

A special fan pre-sale launches Tuesday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time for participating shows, The public on-sale begins Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time, though some dates will go on sale in early 2026.

Next summer's dates extend a touring schedule that has kept Bonamassa in motion across the U.S. and Europe for much of the past year. Following a sold-out run of summer amphitheater shows, he has spent the fall performing across the South and Midwest, including the final stretch of dates with longtime keyboardist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Reese Wynans, who will step back from regular touring after this season. Early 2026 brings another major run through theaters and arenas nationwide — before Bonamassa heads overseas for a months-long European tour anchored by two nights at London's Royal Albert Hall.

At the same time, Bonamassa is releasing "B.B. King's Blues Summit 100" — the wide-reaching, 32-track centennial project created with the B.B. King estate. The album has been rolling out in monthly volumes since September, with contributions from artists across generations. The full collection arrives February 6, 2026, underscoring one of the most ambitious recording initiatives of his career.

Amid this activity, Bonamassa's latest studio album, "Breakthrough", earned a Grammy nomination, marking a new milestone at a defining moment in his creative and touring life.

Joe Bonamassa summer 2026 U.S. tour dates:

June 26 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with JJ Grey & Mofro & D. K. Harrell) **

June 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort **

June 28 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center **

July 29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap (with GOV'T MULE) *

July 31 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 1 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 3 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent **

August 5 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater with JJ Grey & Mofro) **

August 7 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *

August 8 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 9 - Youngstown, OH - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

August 14 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium *

August 15 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater (with GOV'T MULE) **

August 19 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center **

August 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater **

August 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **