JOE SATRIANI And BONVILLAIN DESIGN STUDIO Collaborate On Their Third Charity Guitar

A collaborative project between legendary guitarist Joe Satriani and Colorado-based artist David Bonvillain has resulted in their third charity guitar. Continuing the trend that started with their first charity piece in 2023 (donated to Children's Hospital San Francisco) and their second in 2024 (Guitars4Vets),this 2025 charity piece is possibly the most involved and extreme piece to date. The guitar is a new Ibanez JS2480 that was refinished by both Joe and David over the course of several weeks. With over 40 hours in the finish, this guitar features a striking glow-in-the-dark base, layered with a stunning white galaxy design in fluorescent acrylics. Hand-painted by Joe, both the front and back showcase his artistic touch, all sealed under a durable urethane clear coat. The original sustainer was replaced with a black driver/neck pickup, and the guitar has been freshly set up with Stringjoy 9s for optimal playability. Included with the guitar are all original Ibanez paperwork and a certificate of authenticity from Bonvillain Design Studio, personally signed by Joe, who also left his signature inside the spring cavity.

This special guitar is to be auctioned for charity the week of April 14. It is being hosted on Altitude Guitar at this location.

The last day of the auction is April 18 and funds are being 100% donated to Pasadena Humane.

Satriani says: "I love making these crazy, beautiful guitars with David. His work is stunning. Each guitar we've collaborated on has turned out to be special, unique and striking. And, all for a good cause!"

Bonvillain adds: "It's an absolute honor and privilege to create these incredible guitars with Joe. He's been one of my biggest inspirations since I first picked up a guitar, and now he's also my favorite collaborator in art! Getting to merge music and visual creativity with him — and then donating these pieces to a great cause — has been an unforgettable experience."

Bonvillain Design Studio has finished guitars that are in the hands of some of the most famous and influential guitarists of all time including Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Kerry King, Bob Weir, John Mayer, Yvette Young, Gary Holt, Mark Morton and many others. Bonvillain works with premium manufacturers for limited runs of guitar designs, as well as producing a handful of their own builds per year and has recently partnered with Emerald City Guitars producing an eye-catching and unique spin on previously refinished vintage guitars.

Bonvillain Design Studio produces one-of-a-kind instruments and customizations for performing artists and discerning collectors. While its team can do pretty much anything, traditional is not really its jam.

Bonvillain Design Studio says: "We work with premium manufacturers for limited runs of guitar designs as well as produce a handful of our own builds per year leveraging either premium production instruments from our favorite manufacturers or custom hand-cut one-piece bodies from Geist Custom Instruments, some of the most detailed and unique handmade inlays in the world from Mercier Guitars, and paint jobs that are intended to be out-of-this-world bonkers."