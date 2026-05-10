JOHN 5 On His Approach To Performing MÖTLEY CRÜE Songs: 'I Wanna Play It Exactly, Exactly Like How It Was Recorded'

In a recent interview with the Neil Jones Rock Show of TotalRock, acclaimed hard rock guitarist John 5 spoke about his approach to working with iconic artists like MÖTLEY CRÜE, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. Asked if he finds that he has to keep his performances of those artists' classic songs as faithful to the originals, or if he can put the "John 5 stamp" on them, the guitarist said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, with MÖTLEY CRÜE, it's very, very important to me because I grew up loving them, loving, loving, loving, and I wanna keep that as pure as possible. And they've never said, 'Oh, do it like this,' but they knew I had such a respect for it, and I'm such a weird perfectionist, that I wanna play it exactly, exactly like how it was recorded. Same that I did with Rob Zombie, same that I did with Marilyn Manson. It's just exactly how it was written. And I think that's why I've played with so many artists, because I look at it as if someone gave you a sheet of music, and someone going, 'Mm, this doesn't really work, does it?' And scribble it out and write your own stuff. To me, that really doesn't make sense. If someone worked on a song for so long and so hard, you should play it how it was written and recorded."

Asked if it feels like "freedom" to be able to pursue his solo career on the side and create music with his own stamp and his own sound, John 5 said: "It's really wild. When I do my John 5 shows, we — I should say 'me'; I am looking for such perfection, and it's a game I play. I love STEELY DAN more than anything in the world, and I'm looking for that perfection beyond perfection. So it makes it really fun, because my songs are pretty difficult, but I'm trying to play them so perfect, and I do that with, even with MÖTLEY. And then people will comment and say, 'Oh, this is too perfect. It doesn't have that ugliness, that grime to it,' and I take it as such a compliment. I sit back and go, 'Oh, it's the best thing that anyone's ever said to me. 'It's too perfect.' Oh, thank you, Craig at 1263.' I really love it. So. yeah, it's a lot of fun."

Three months ago, guitarist John 5 was asked by U.K.'s Soundsphere how he makes himself "undeniable" when it comes to working with iconic artists like MÖTLEY CRÜE. He responded: "I think when I start working with someone, it's so important to me — I mean, now I'm being so honest, it's so important to me to make that band so happy and make their fans so happy. And sometimes it's more than what the artist — sometimes I'm pushing more than what the artist wants. I just want it to be so great. And I'm not saying, like, 'Oh, look at me, look at me.' I will hold and stand back and listen, 'cause I'm not there for myself. I'm there for that band. So I will play when I'm supposed to play, but I think what's most important, not play when I'm not supposed to play. And that's why every artist that I've worked for has been good because I understand that. I understand my role. I'm not, like, 'Hey, look at me.' Not at all. That's what the solo stuff's there for. Even with MÖTLEY CRÜE, I don't play one lick extra that is not recorded on those records — except for the end of 'Wild Side', where there's no singing going on, they said, 'Okay, go a little nuts here.' But everything else, I just play exactly how it's recorded because it's so important to me and to the fans because they listened to this for 45 years, these songs, and all of a sudden someone's playing solos over it. They're, like, 'Hey, what's that? I don't recognize that or really like that. But I don't know — that's why I think I've had really good luck playing with artists, because if they say, 'Hey, do this,' then I'll do it. If they say, 'Just play it like how it is,' I'll play it like how it is. I think it's important."

Back in 2023, John 5 told Guitar World magazine that he spent "every day for months" going through MÖTLEY CRÜE's back catalog in order to learn every solo note for note.

"I wanted to play those solos exactly as they were written," he explained. "Those solos are so important to me as a fan, and they're so important to the audience. The squeals in 'Looks That Kill' or the harmonics in 'Dr. Feelgood' — these are very important to me and the world."

He continued: "It's like you're looking at some sheet music; you're looking at Mozart, and you're, like, 'Well, I'm gonna improvise over this part.' No. That's how those songs were written, how they were recorded, and how they should be performed. I wanted to give those songs respect."

John added: "I checked with the guys and said, 'I'm going to play them as they are on the records.' They said, 'Okay, well, you can have a solo.' And that's when I go completely berserk. It's kind of a perfect situation."

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming U.S. summer 2026 tour.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."