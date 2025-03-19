JOHN 5 On RANDY RHOADS: 'He Just Had This Style That Nobody Really Had Before'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 paid tribute to legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, who died exactly 43 years ago. John 5 said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Randy was an anomaly. He just had this style that nobody really had before. And it was kind of like the invention of the microwave, and you're, like, 'Oh, wow. Look at this. This is so different.' Or an electric car. You're, like, 'Whoa, this is so different.' And that's how Randy was to millions of fans, me included. I just loved his style. It was very unique and he had classical, of course, in there. And you could tell he was just obsessed and so dedicated to the guitar. Not only such a incredible guitar player, but such a incredible songwriter too."

Referencing the fact that Ozzy made a name for himself as the frontman of BLACK SABBATH before launching a solo career with Randy's help, John 5 continued: "It's not like Randy came in and they sounded like BLACK SABBATH. They took a totally different direction than SABBATH. And Randy reinvented the wheel — if you think about it, he totally reinvented the wheel. It's unbelievable. Coming out with [the Ozzy song] 'Crazy Train' — I think that was their first single — that riff will never die. That riff will be popular forever and ever and ever… Just think about that. You get into a band. Randy might go, 'Oh, I'll write some BLACK SABBATH riffs. Tony Iommi's genius and I love him.' And Randy reinvented the wheel. Unbelievable! And the world loved it. The world loved it."

Asked what the last time was that he saw a new guitar player where he was "maybe even a little bit blown away", John 5 said: "I think it's more today than it has been in decades, because of the fact we have Instagram, we have things like that where you can see people from all over the world. Before, you got to just see people that were famous or that were in your neighborhood. But there's people that are unbelievable that are all over the world.

"It's funny because when guitar players do interviews, they ask 'Oh, who do you like? Who do you like?', they always say people from the past. And I love people from the past, but I always give praise to people that are right now. And I think it's wonderful.

"I think guitar playing has evolved so much — it really has. It's evolved so much… And I learn every day. I am learning every day, because I'm never comfortable — ever. I'm never, ever comfortable. And I never wanna be, 'cause I always just wanna keep going, keep going and keep improving and keep improving. So it's a blast. I love it. Thank God. I think that's the meaning of life, is doing what you love."

