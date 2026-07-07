JOHN 5 Releases Music Video For 'You Me And The Devil Makes Three' From 'Ghost' Album

Guitar virtuoso John 5 has released the official music video for "You Me And The Devil Makes Three", a track from his latest solo album, "Ghost", produced and mixed by Barry Pointer. The bluesy song, featuring extra percussion from MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee, also gets the music video treatment with a visual piece following John 5 around the world on some of his latest solo tour dates. See the video below, directed and edited by Joey Aguirre and produced by John 5 and Joey Aguirre.

"You Me And The Devil Makes Three" follows previous anchor tracks, including "Hollywood Story" (about the first time John 5 picked up a guitar and the path that led him to the incredible career he has today) as well as "Fiend", "Deviant" and "Moon Glow".

This fall, John 5 will head out on tour with solo dates planned in England, Scotland and Mexico. These new shows will follow MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour this summer.

John 5 fall 2026 solo tour dates:

October 11 - Exeter, England @ Exeter Phoenix

October 12 - Southampton, England @ The 1865

October 13 - Bristol, England @ Thekla

October 14 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK’s Steelmill

October 15 - Chester, England @ Live Rooms

October 16 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, England @ Newcastle University

October 17 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Slay

October 18 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy

November 5 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Anexo Independencia

November 6 - Chihuahua, Mexico @ Salon Pistoleros

November 7 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Café Iguana

November 8 - Mexico City, Mexico @ El Foro

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.

In an October 2025 interview with Orlando Weekly, John 5 stated about the touring lifestyle: "I really love being on the road. A lot of people aren't cut out for it, but I just really, really enjoy it. It's super relaxing."

He added: "I am very health-conscious all the time but especially on the road. I try to go to bed around the same time every night because getting sleep is the most important thing you can do, eat right, and take vitamins. It's not the rock and roll answer people expect, but it's true. That's how I stay ready for 50 shows in a row."

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including the aforementioned U.S. summer 2026 tour.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."