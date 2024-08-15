JOHN 5 Says Another New MÖTLEY CRÜE Song Is 'Coming Very Soon': 'I'm Really Excited'

During an appearance on the August 14 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5, who joined the band in late 2022 as the replacement for founding guitarist Mick Mars, was asked if he has changed his approach at all since he first started playing with CRÜE, particularly as it relates to his equipment and the way he plays he band's classic songs. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Actually, that's a great question. And yes, I have changed my amplification. I'm now using EVH amps. 'Cause I really am in tune with… Me and our soundman, we talk and we tried out a bunch of heads and things like that. And I just never wanna stop trying to improve, improve, improve, improve. And that's how I've always been since I was a kid. So, yeah, I am using EVH amps now and just trying to evolve as much as possible and just reach for that perfection beyond perfection for me. I love it. I love it. I'm having a blast."

Asked if he has made any suggestions to the other members of CRÜE with regard to the setlist, John 5 said: "Oh my god, yeah. I do that all the time. And it's cool. We're doing 'On With The Show' now, and I love'On With The Show'. It's so cool. But, yeah, I'm saying things all the time, like, 'Ten Seconds To Love' or 'Bastard' or anything like that, man. It's so important to me. I love those songs. I love all those songs, all the records."

John 5 also talked about CRÜE releasing more new music, having previously put out the song "Dogs Of War" in April. He said: "Yeah, actually, that's gonna be coming very soon. Actually, coming very, very soon. There's gonna be some announcements coming up very soon, and I can't really spill the beans now, but it is coming, baby. It is coming."

Asked if the next piece of music to come from CRÜE will be another original song, John 5 said: "Yes. Yeah. And it's so cool. It reminds me of… It's just like a little old AEROSMITH. I don't know. It's just that MÖTLEY cool riff. And Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist and main songwriter] is just amazing with that melody and all that stuff. He's just incredible with those lyrics and melodies. So I'm really excited for the song to come out. I think people are going to super, super dig it."

"Dogs Of War" was made available on April 26 via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records

The "Dogs Of War" music video is an animated, all-CGI affair directed by Nick DenBoer.

In addition to "Dogs Of War", MÖTLEY CRÜE's April 2023 recording sessions with longtime producer Bob Rock resulted in a new song called "Canceled" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)", the latter two of which have not yet been released.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's deal with Big Machine sees the band and the label working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with MÖTLEY CRÜE's new guitarist John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)