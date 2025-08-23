JOHN BONHAM's Grandson JAGER HENRY Launches New Band HOLLOW PACT

Stepping into the public spotlight with a new project, rocker Jager Henry — the grandson of iconic LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham and son of Jason Bonham — returns with a new band and single. HOLLOW PACT is a hard rock quartet comprised of Henry on vocals, Niño on guitar, Cash Lane on bass and Michael Rose on drums. Born out of the chemistry they discovered performing together for Jager's solo career, the band's debut single under the new moniker, "Heavensent", is a blend of hard rock, metal and industrial backed by Henry's unique vocal style.

Jager Henry explains: "The music I was making always felt right to me but releasing it under my name never did. It was never supposed to be about who I was, but more on the emotions of the music and the stories in the songs. Connecting with Niño, Cash and Michael helped me realize that fully and it made sense to move towards a band dynamic and HOLLOW PACT was born."

To coincide with the arrival of the new song, HOLLOW PACT has shared an accompanying Lost Noise-directed music video, with the masked band performing the track in a room.

HOLLOW PACT is confirming tour dates for 2025 and beyond, including an appearance at Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida in November. The show will mark the band's fourth live performance since the name change and will be the live debut of "Heavensent".

Music medicates even the deepest wounds, and HOLLOW PACT (formerly known as JAGER HENRY) not only wields that power — they amplify it to the breaking point. An infectious collision of rock, metal, and alternative, HOLLOW PACT's sound swings from unrelenting chaos to haunting calm in a single breath. Frontman Jager's scream tears straight from the gut, shredding over gnashing distortion one moment, then pulling the air still with a melody that feels almost weightless the next.

Since re-emerging under their new banner, HOLLOW PACT has carved their name into stages across the U.S. — but even before the change they played festivals like Aftershock and Louder Than Life. They also shared the bill with acts such as SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, BLOODYWOOD, STATIC DRESS, BSD and OCEAN SLEEPER. In 2025, they make their long-awaited Warped Orlando debut, marking another milestone in a relentless climb.

With new music looming on the horizon, HOLLOW PACT stands on the edge of a new era — one forged in catharsis, sharpened by experience, and built to connect with anyone who's ever carried a scar they couldn't explain.

Why did Jager decide against using his well-known Bonham last name for his music project? In his own words, "I was always talked about due to my last name, so I thought why not switch it up a little and just basically took my last name and replaced it with my middle name and it had a nice ring to it."

Photo credit: Kruleboi