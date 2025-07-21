JOHN CORABI Signs With FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL For Upcoming Solo Album

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of veteran rock vocalist John Corabi to its roster of iconic artists.

Known for his powerful voice and rich legacy with bands like MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE DEAD DAISIES, UNION and THE SCREAM, Corabi is looking forward to releasing new music in collaboration with Marti Frederiksen, a songwriter-for-hire who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. He promises an organic 1960s-1970s-style record and can't wait to get back on the road with a talented solo band featuring his son Ian on drums, and a few great friends.

John expressed his excitement by saying: "I'm thankful to Frontiers Records for the opportunity to give you guys some new music!! I've been writing and recording with my good pal Marti Frederiksen here in Nashville, and I can't wait for you to hear it all!"

Tom Lipsky, head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, commented: "It is exciting to bring John into the Frontiers Label Group. He has fans around the world, and he is respected by the artist community as a musician, singer and songwriter. John's new music will take his accomplished career to an even higher level".

Corabi is a journeyman singer-songwriter and guitarist who burst on to the music scene with Hollywood Records recording artists THE SCREAM in 1991. Touring extensively throughout the United States on the strength of their songs "Man In The Moon", "I Believe In Me" and "Father Mother Son", John attracted the attention of radio, MTV, fans and critics alike.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx reached out to John after the departure of Vince Neil in 1992 and asked him to join the band for the writing and recording of their 1994 self-titled record. During the recording process of the follow-up "Generation Swine" album in late 1996, Neil returned to the band, and John started the band UNION with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

UNION headed into a studio to record its debut self-titled album in 1998. With UNION, John released three albums between 1998 and 2001. Afterwards, John left UNION to join the band RATT on their 2001 summer tour, handling guitar and backing vocal duties. Touring constantly from 2001 to 2008, John eventually left the band to go out on his own.

John released the acoustic album "Unplugged" in 2012 and a live album, "Live 94, One Night In Nashville", in 2018, as well as multiple original and tribute singles. John received a phone call in 2015 to join the all-star collective called the dead daisies, and has since recorded the albums "Revolución", "Make Some Noise", "Live And Louder", "Burn It Down", "Light Em' Up" and a recently released blues covers record "Looking For Trouble".

For the last ten years, with THE DEAD DAISIES and as a solo acoustic artist, John has toured extensively in Europe, the United States, Japan, South America and Australia, playing all the major festivals and selling out shows to a growing, loyal fan base.

With his 2022 autobiography "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades" and 19 full-length records under his belt, spanning a 35-year career, John is anxious to release record number 20, and play the new songs live.

In a recent interview with Ruben Mosqueda of We Go To 11, Corabi, who released two standalone solo singles in the last four years — 2021's "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" and 2022's "Your Own Worst Enemy" — said about his plans to put out more solo music in the not-too-distant future: "Yeah, I'm working on that right now actually. I've been working with Marti. I'm right now just kind of writing songs. And I've got a bunch written already, some recorded. So we're just trying to finish up the writing process and then at that point just get into a studio, jam them and lay 'em down. So hopefully we'll have something done by July, August. And then I don't know when we're gonna put it out, because that's my thing — I don't wanna do anything that interferes with what THE DAISIES are doing. And I don't want them to interfere with what I'm doing. So we've just gotta find little gaps and do things at the appropriate times."

Corabi previously discussed his plans for new solo music this past May in an interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic. He said at the time: "I think, honestly, I wanna do something different. My outlet for heavier stuff, I can do with THE DAISIES. But I wanna experiment now. I've gotta be honest with you, lately I've been on a kick of CREEDENCE, John Fogerty. I thought that CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL stuff was fucking brilliant. Another guy that I saw a bazillion times when I was younger, [and I] had no idea who he was until he became a household name, who I still to this day love, is Bob Seger. So Bob Seger had some rock shit, but he was just a great storyteller, great songwriter. So, I don't know, man. I've really been listening to a lot of that stuff, but I'm not worrying about it."

Corabi continued: "I told my manager — initially I was, like, 'I wanna do a Bob Seger-type record.' My manager's, like, 'Great. If anybody I know can do it, it's you.' But then the more I thought about it, I go, 'I just wanna write. Let me see what I come up with.' And then Marti and I [have been writing together], and I've got a couple of other buddies that I started some songs with here in Nashville… I'm just gonna write 10, 15, 20 songs and then I'll pick the best eight or 10, whatever, and put 'em on a record. I'm not gonna worry about it. I'm not gonna overthink it. I'm just gonna write. But I do wanna write something that's just organic and very… I miss the '70s. I miss that whole eclectic, all-over-the-place, no-boxes type of shit that we grew up listening to. So I just wanna go for it. The only thing I can tell you guys, it's gonna be eclectic."

Corabi in 2016 said that he would avoid talking about MÖTLEY CRÜE in the future because he didn't want his comments about CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx to descend into a feud.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Nikki said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

Corabi's autobiography, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", came out in June 2022 via Rare Bird Books. It was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles. The book's description promised to detail the singer's "life from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the Sunset Strip." It featured stories from Corabi's tenures in MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNION, RATT and THE DEAD DAISIES, as well as personal tales including "his parents' difficult divorce, his family's dark history of abuse [and] his run-in with a serial killer."