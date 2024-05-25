JOHN CORABI Weighs In On The 'Evils' Of Social Media

In a new interview with the DND Dynamite 80s Show, former MÖTLEY CRÜE and current THE DEAD DAISIES frontman John Corabi spoke about his belief that music unites people regardless of their political, ideological, cultural, economic, religious or racial differences. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Obviously, we saw — what was that? Farm Aid [festival, whose mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America] — and you can literally get people in there that, for one day you can have somebody like a Hillary Clinton supporter stand right next to a [Donald] Trump supporter, and they're not gonna give a shit about anything but the music. And same with, to a degree, sports. When your team wins the championship, man, you don't give a shit who the guy next to you voted for; you could care less. So that's the beauty of those things. I think it's sad that it comes down to that, but music and those kinds of things are powerful, man. It's awesome."

Corabi went on to argue that social media companies are eroding democracy by manipulating users by relying on algorithms that encourage addiction to their platforms. He said: "There's a couple good things you you guys should watch, if you get a chance. One is this documentary on Netflix called 'The Social Dilemma', and the other one is called 'The Swamp'. And once you watch those, you'll have a better understanding of… To me, the evil in all of this equation is this thing that I'm talking to you on right now — the phone, the Internet, social media — because when I was a kid, you had respect for certain offices. Regardless of who you voted for, the president was the president, you respected them and you had respect for your elders. And now there's phones on cameras. It's just way too much information. But the thing that's scary is on that 'Social Dilemma' thing, they had all these guys that developed Facebook, Instagram, Google, all this GPS stuff, and the thing that's weird — I didn't realize it, but if you and I opened our Facebook pages up at the same time, our Facebook newsfeed, whatever, your newsfeed and my newsfeed is gonna be completely different because, hypothetically, say you voted for Trump and I voted for Hillary Clinton, well, what these computers are doing now, it's really weird. The computers now are creating profiles. So what they do is when you scroll, if you stop at something, the computer clicks it. If you open it, it clicks it, and then it times how long you read the story. If it was just something you read for a minute and then shut it, it makes a note. If it's a story that you read the whole thing, the computer goes, 'Oh, he's interested in [that subject or person].' And it's weird because, the very end of that documentary — you really have to watch this, because it really hammers everything home. At the very end of the documentary, the guy said, 'I'm terrified because I really feel like it's just gonna be civil war everywhere' — not just in America, everywhere. What we've done accidentally is we've created a world where these computers are creating a world where nobody's wrong."

He continued: "Again, whoever you vote for, if you're interested in that person, it's only gonna feed you the shit that it knows you're interested in. So you can sit there and argue facts that are just not facts. It's finding the things that you want to see and read and it's feeding them to you. So the phones and computers and the social media thing now is like… It's beautiful because I can talk to you like this in my backyard. [But it's also scary] because it's getting way ahead of us."

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

In 2022, Corabi released his autobiography, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", which was made available via Rare Bird Books. It was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles.