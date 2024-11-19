JOHN PETRUCCI To Be Joined By MIKE PORTNOY, TOSIN ABASI, CHRIS BRODERICK, Others At Summer 2025 'Guitar Universe' Camp

DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci has announced the fifth edition of his "Guitar Universe" camp.

"John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 5.0" will take place August 7-10, 2025 at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nevada. Joining Petrucci at the camp will be guest instructors Tosin Abasi, Chris Broderick, Nili Brosh, Mike Dawes, Guthrie Govan, Martin Miller, Rena Petrucci, Jason Richardson and Angel Vivaldi for four days and nights of non-stop shredding, jamming and more.

Petrucci said: "Hello, fellow guitar enthusiasts! I'm thrilled to invite guitar players of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels to join me at Guitar Universe 5.0, taking place August 7-10, 2025, at the scenic Lake Las Vegas Hilton Resort. This year, we're bringing our Guitar Universe to the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Las Vegas – a location where you can truly immerse yourself in a transformative musical experience while enjoying the beauty and serenity of this desert oasis.

"A Star-Studded Faculty as always, we've assembled an incredible lineup of some of the world's greatest guitarists. Returning JPGU alumni are the phenomenal; Tosin Abasi, Guthrie Govan, Rena Petrucci and Jason Richardson. I'm also excited to welcome some new guest instructors this year, including the talented Chris Broderick, Nili Brosh, Mike Dawes, Martin Miller and Angel Vivaldi. As always I will be performing with my solo trio featuring the amazing Dave LaRue on bass and my dear friend and DREAM THEATER bandmate Mike Portnoy, who will be making his first-ever appearance at Guitar Universe, making this an event you won't want to miss!

"Each day is packed with classes and workshops led by our esteemed instructors, covering a range of styles from jazz fusion to metal and beyond as well as masterclasses by yours truly on technique, guitar tone, soloing, songwriting and more! In the evenings we'll host unforgettable events, from special showcases and nightly concerts, including an acoustic night, to late-night jam sessions featuring our guest instructors, tech classes and more! I really encourage musician camaraderie at these events and want them to be as welcoming and feel as 'camp-like' as possible so there will be plenty of casual hangs and great meals together including my famous BBQ by the pool plus other fun events! The week will culminate with a grand concert featuring my solo band, making for a spectacular end to an incredible four days.

"One of the core values of Guitar Universe is inclusivity. Our faculty represents a cross-section of the guitar community across style, age and nationality, and we are committed to showcasing diverse perspectives in music. We're especially thrilled to continue featuring amazing guitarists of all ages, styles and genders and to create an environment where everyone — no matter their background — feels welcome. I'm excited to have Rena, who will be performing with her band, and Nili join us, as I feel it's important to showcase the very talented female guitarists in our community and in fact, I encourage all the women shredders out there to join us. If you've been thinking about it, please don't hesitate and go for it this year. Guitar Universe is for everyone, and we want you here!

"Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, there's a place for you here. Guitar Universe is designed to be inspiring, not intimidating. You don't have to worry about being put on the spot; this is a supportive community where we're all here to grow and learn together. In fact, even if you're just a fan of music and not a guitarist yourself, you'll find a welcoming community of like-minded people and plenty to enjoy.

"Join the Guitar Universe Community. This camp is more than just a music retreat; it's a celebration of the guitar community. After four days of music, connection, and inspiration, you'll leave with lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a renewed love for music and guitar. I can't wait to share this experience with all of you and witness the incredible community we build together.

"I hope you'll join us at Guitar Universe 5.0 for what promises to be our best year yet! Let's make music, share our passion, and continue this amazing journey together.

"See you there!"

Register now at johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.

Petrucci is best known as guitarist and co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning progressive metal band DREAM THEATER. A Guitar World Hall Of Fame member and recipient of the SENA Performer's European Guitar Award, John has been named multiple times as the No. 1 "Guitarist", "Guitarist Of The Year" and "Best Metal Guitarist" by Prog magazine, Total Guitar, Guitar Player, Guitar World, Music Radar and BURRN! magazine. His first solo album, "Suspended Animation", has long been the benchmark of instrumental guitar performance. The even-longer-anticipated 2020 sequel, "Terminal Velocity", features DREAM THEATER bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums and the legendary Dave LaRue on bass.