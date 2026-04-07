JON OLIVA Shares Another Update About Upcoming SAVATAGE Live Album And New Studio LP: 'There Is A Lot Of Music That I Have Been Working On'

Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, who has been absent from the band's recent reunion shows, has shared a new update clarifying his recent comments on his health, as well as the progress of the writing sessions for SAVATAGE's long-awaited new studio album.

In a message posted in the Savatage Legion group on Facebook, the 66-year-old Jon wrote: "I've had a lot of questions about my health issues and other things so I am going to answer as many as I can right now.

"I am considering having surgery on my spine. It's not really healing in the right way and it's incredibly painful. Especially when I try to sing, even basic walking is difficult. So I am getting a second opinion later this month but it's looking like surgery may be my only hope. I will keep you all posted as things progress.

"Now, on the good side of things. The live album 'Madness Reigns In The Gutter' will be released in Europe on June 18th. In America it will be September 16th.

"I feel that this album is a must-have for every true SAVATAGE fan. We remixed and remastered the entire show. I must say it sounds incredible. I feel it's the best live show that we ever did. Criss's [Oliva, late SAVATAGE guitarist and Jon's brother] performance was mind blowing. In fact, the entire band was on fire that night.

"Now, as for the new album, at this time it's on hold for a few reasons. Shortage of material is not one of them. There is actually a lot of new music that I have been working on and also songs that the other guys have been working on that are very strong. That's actually a good thing. As I've already told you, I am not going to rush getting this album out just to put it out there. Most likely It could be the last SAVATAGE album ever done. I feel we owe it to you fans, to Criss, to Paul [O'Neill, late TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA mastermind] and to everyone we've lost over the years to make it perfect. It will be. Please just be a little patient. As soon as it's done we will get it out to you."

Jon, who previously said that he was "absolutely" involved in SAVATAGE's 2025 comeback shows, which featured Chris Caffery and Al Pitrelli on guitar, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Zak Stevens on vocals and Jeff Plate on drums, added: "The upcoming show we are doing in Pompeii this next tour which is scheduled for July 27 is going to be amazing. SAVATAGE will be performing with a full live orchestra. The show is going to be filmed and recorded. It will be incredible.

"I was skeptical at first. I mean, putting an orchestra to 'Power Of The Night' seemed like a pretty crazy thing to do, I must say though, it really sounds incredible. I think everybody is going to enjoy it. Al, Derrick, BJ and Tucker along with everyone else involved in putting this together have worked incredibly hard on this project,

"As I mentioned before. we are looking into the possibility of doing some U.S. shows next spring or summer I will be performing at those shows so I am very hopeful to be in good health by then. I am really looking forward to it.

"That's it for now. God bless all of you. Thank you so much for your continued support throughout the years. There's a saying that I truly believe in and it is 'IT AINT OVER UNTIL ITS OVER!'"

"Peace and love."

"Madness Reigns In The Gutter" was captured on June 29, 1990 at the Palace in Los Angeles, California during the "Gutter Ballet" tour. The effort was recorded by SAVATAGE's then-touring lineup consisting of Jon on lead vocals and piano, Criss Oliva on lead guitar, Chris Caffery on guitar, Johnny Lee Middleton on bass and Steve "Doc" Wacholz on drums.

Three songs recorded at SAVATAGE's 1990 Palace concert were previously released on the "Ghost In The Ruins - A Tribute To Criss Oliva" live album, which came out in 1995: "Gutter Ballet", "When The Crowds Are Gone" and the instrumental "Post Script", the latter of which was captured during soundcheck.

Criss, one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, would have turned 63 on April 3.

Criss Oliva was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

Three years ago, Jon suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that had left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease.

SAVATAGE will embark on the "Prelude To Madness" tour of Europe this spring/summer. The tour kicks off June 3 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, marking the band's continued triumphant return to the stage, following their successful 2025 European comeback after a nearly two-decade hiatus. ARMORED SAINT, VISION DIVINE and NEVERMORE will join SAVATAGE on select dates.

The 2026 "Prelude To Madness" tour will once again feature SAVATAGE's current lineup: vocalist Zak Stevens, guitarists Al Pitrelli and Chris Caffery, bassist Johnny Lee Middleton and drummer Jeff Plate.

SAVATAGE's journey began in Tampa, Florida, founded by brothers Jon and Criss Oliva. Their story is one of both triumph and tragedy, marked by groundbreaking albums including the seminal 1987 release "Hall Of The Mountain King" and the critically acclaimed 1991 rock opera "Streets", both of which continue to resonate with fans worldwide. Following the untimely death of guitarist Criss Oliva after the success of 1993's "Edge Of Thorns", the band persevered with renewed purpose, culminating in their transformative 1995 album "Dead Winter Dead".

Throughout their four-decade career, SAVATAGE have cultivated one of metal's most passionate cult followings. During their nearly 20-year hiatus from touring, devoted fans continuously campaigned for the band's return. Their electrifying reunion performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in 2015 captivated 80,000 fans and reaffirmed both SAVATAGE's legendary status and their audience's unwavering devotion.

Building on the momentum from their 2015 Wacken triumph, SAVATAGE made international headlines in 2025 with their first headline shows since 2002. The European dates successfully reunited multiple generations of "The Legion" — longtime devotees experiencing long-awaited performances alongside newcomers discovering the band's power for the first time.

SAVATAGE played four shows in South America in April 2025 and 10 dates in Europe in June 2025, including at France's Hellfest and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals.

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21, 2025 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Jon Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."