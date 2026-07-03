JON SCHAFFER: 'My Soul Is Telling Me I Need To Do Another SONS OF LIBERTY Record That Will Show Where My Head Is Now'

In a new interview with Mexico's Metalópolis podcast, Jon Schaffer, the founder, chief songwriter, and driving force behind the heavy metal acts ICED EARTH, DEMONS & WIZARDS and SONS OF LIBERTY, was asked if SONS OF LIBERTY is just a "studio project" for him or of there are plans to take the band on the road. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it is a project. In a way it's a solo project, but not really, because there's a lot of different people that have contributed to it. So [newly added SONS OF LIBERTY guitarist] Matt O'Rourke will be on the next studio album."

Jon continued: "I just started playing guitar a few weeks ago for the first time in years. [Matt's got some great musical arrangement ideas, and mine are starting to happen, so I think we're gonna do something cool. But who else performs on it, on a record, I don't know. And as far as touring goes, we don't have any plans. We may. It just depends on what opportunities arise, but that's not really the goal with this. I'm certain that there's gonna be more ICED EARTH off in the future, but I don't know right now 100% because, like I said, I'm just now starting to come out of this nightmare and starting to play. And my soul is telling me I need to do another SONS OF LIBERTY chapter, another record that will show where my head and where my soul's at now, and then we'll see what comes later. But there's no immediate plan. I mean, we've had a couple offers, but there's no immediate plans to take it on the road. We'll see. Maybe. Maybe it will."

Jon's recently issued reimagining of his most unflinching work, "Sons Of Liberty - Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)", is a bold new mix that fuses the raw essence of the "Brush-fires Of The Mind" LP (2009) and the "Spirit Of The Times" EP (2011),breathing fresh life into a message that has proven eerily prophetic in an era of escalating world challenges.

"Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)" is out now on all streaming platforms, inviting listeners everywhere, old or new, to discover its urgency. For collectors, a special physical rollout will arrive via The Circle Music on July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration Of Independence. This includes a double gatefold vinyl edition in five vibrant colors (with an exclusive limited run of 100 copies available only at www.icedearthmerch.com),a luxurious limited-edition leather box CD, and a sleek digipak CD, and cassette.

Originally crafted with programmed drums to minimize costs, these releases were designed not for profit, but as a gift to the world to be copied, shared, and amplified freely.

At its core, SONS OF LIBERTY's music exposed the machinations of a fraudulent financial system and the insidious creep of authoritarianism, serving as a stark warning to humanity. Today, with those shadows cast longer than ever, this music stands as a timeless testament to truth, unfiltered and unapologetic.

What sets "Sons Of Liberty - Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)" apart is its transcendence of partisan divides. This is not an echo chamber of political agendas; it's a universal wake-up call, championing freedom as the bedrock of peace and prosperity for every person on the planet. In a world fractured by division, Schaffer's lyrics rally for pro-freedom/pro-humanity ideals: anti-authoritarian, non-partisan, and rooted in the unyielding principles of liberty. It's a reminder that true empowerment comes from questioning and resisting systems that promote aggression and erode our shared dignity, fostering unity through principles of liberty, individual sovereignty, and collective resilience.

Elevating the original material to new heights, this release features thunderous, newly recorded drums by longtime friend Mark Prator, whose precision and groove has powered classics from ICED EARTH ("The Dark Saga", "Something Wicked This Way Comes"),DEMONS & WIZARDS (self-titled debut) and JON SCHAFFER'S PURGATORY (EP 2018). Paired with a cutting-edge modern mix by Jim Morris, the result is a sonic powerhouse that has matured like a fine wine — delivering an intensity and honesty that's all too rare in today's pop culture landscape.

In an age where ideas can be silenced, this stands as the most censored and canceled heavy metal music in history. It begs the question: Why? Are thought crimes an inevitable reality in a world that fears unbridled truth? Dive in, reflect, and educate yourself — because freedom isn't a spectator sport; it is difficult, it requires action, and it's the only path to a better world for all of us.

Schaffer said: "SONS OF LIBERTY was always meant to be more than music; it was a wake-up call and an attempt to start brushfires of freedom in the minds of those with ears to hear.

"Those who know me know that I am not here to please everyone; not with my music, nor with my ideals and principles. I respect the rights of others to disagree, and to speak freely. I will stand up for their rights, especially if I strongly disagree with them. This is the cornerstone of liberty. It's not so impressive to stand up for the people that share your beliefs and agree with you. Are you into freedom enough to allow others to live as they choose, as long as they don't aggress? This is a legitimate question that we all should reflect on."

Jon continued: "My wish with the first SONS OF LIBERTY album in 2009 was to inspire the people to inform themselves. When these songs were first released, I wanted to expose the financial and political systems that prosper through aggression and subjugate our personal freedom. 17 years later the message has only become more relevant, and the situation more urgent."

"Adding Mark Prator's drums and Jim Morris's new mix finally gives these tracks the sonic power they deserve. They both absolutely crushed it. It doesn't sound like a demo anymore. The artwork is a huge step up from the originals as well. Back in '09 I had no vision for what the 'Brush-fires' cover would look like. It was the first and only time in my career that has happened. However, this time it came to me, and I believe it's one of the best covers in my entire catalog. Roy Young and David Newman Stump did a fantastic job."

Schaffer added: "The system has tried to silence and cancel this music because it speaks uncomfortable truths, but you cannot cancel the spirit of liberty. Not yet. The aggressors are working hard to destroy our power of discernment, distract us, divide us, and in the end, conquer us. This collection of music is for everyone who refuses to be a spectator in the struggle for their own sovereignty.

"I am always learning, and I am always willing to be convinced that another point of view is a better way forward. Bring a reasonable argument, and I'm all ears. Through the years I have grown, and changed my views as I learn, but my principles remain. I can't see any other viable path to peace than through freedom. I think about these issues often and discuss them in great depth with my friends. It is my strongly held belief that collectivism, when mandated by the state, in any form, is more dangerous to our liberties than an invading army. Trading our freedom for 'safety' has never turned out well. Not ever.

"In the future, it is my intention to write a new chapter of SONS music focusing on what I believe to be the solution. Until then, as a great friend and mentor says… Don't aggress. Be an excellent human. Live and let live."

In October 2024, Schaffer was sentenced to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service in connection with his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. At the sentencing hearing, Jon was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment. Schaffer later became one of about 1,500 people accused of crimes related to the riot who were pardoned by U.S. president Donald Trump.

Following the initial reports that Schaffer was involved in the riot, his ICED EARTH bandmates distanced themselves from his actions. Singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton later posted separate statements on social media announcing their resignations. BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch also quit DEMONS & WIZARDS, his long-running project with Schaffer. The allegations also apparently affected Schaffer's relationship with his longtime record label Century Media, which had released albums from both ICED EARTH and DEMONS & WIZARDS. As of mid-January 2021, the Century Media artist roster page did not list either band.

In April 2025, Schaffer said in an interview that the legal issues and professional setback he faced as a result of his involvement in the Capitol riot have been "the biggest gift" of his life, in part because "it is what led" him "to [Jesus] Christ."