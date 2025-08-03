JOSEY SCOTT On SALIVA's Current Lineup: 'It's Sad To Me That The Brand Is Being Used In A Different Way Than I Would Like It To Be Used'

In a new interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT FM's Cameron Buchholtz, original SALIVA singer Josey Scott reflected on his one-off appearance with his former band in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Scott performed three songs with the group at the event, which also saw SALIVA play with its singer of the past decade and a half, Bobby Amaru. Scott, whose real name is Joseph Sappington, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. That was a really, really special moment. I had no idea how special it was going to be. I thought there would be many more shows like that that we would get to do together. You never know when somebody is gonna leave this world. None of us know when our card is gonna get checked. So, I was proud to get to have that moment with [founding SALIVA guitarist] Wayne Swinny [who died six months later at the age of 59], that last, intimate moment. 'Cause it's very intimate, playing music on stage with a guy. And to do the things that we've done together over the years and to see the things that we've seen and to share the things that we've shared has just been a magical, positive, beautiful journey. And to pay homage to that with Wayne Swinny was just such a blessing and such a treat. And I will hold it close in my heart until my last day on this earth. And to get to, again, pay homage to that every night with these new guys [in my current solo band] is a blessing as well."

Asked what his relationship with Bobby is like at this point, Josey said: "I haven't spoken to him since the life celebration for Wayne Swinny [referencing the 'A Celebration In Loving Memory Of Wayne Swinny' event, which was held in April 2023 at Lafayette's Music Room Memphis, Tennessee]. I really kind of don't really think about it much."

When Buchholtz noted that it is "a weird situation" to see Scott performing SALIVA songs under his name and the current version of SALIVA continuing to record and tour without any original members, Josey concurred. "Yeah. It's my name. It's a name that I came up with," he said. "It'd be different if another bandmember came up with it back in the day and we were, like, 'Oh, yeah. That's a cool name. We should go with your name.' That's my baby from back in the day. So, it's a little more personal. It's sort of no different than a song I've written or something of that nature. It's just really close to my heart, and it's the brand. And it's just kind of sad to me that the brand is being used in a different way than I would like it to be used. But hey, everybody's got their own path and their own way that they do things. And that's why we pay lawyers."

Last October, Amaru and SALIVA bassist Brad Stewart were asked by Joshua Toomey of Talk Toomey if there had been any "confusion in the marketplace" over the fact that Josey had been performing with his solo band in the last couple of years under various names, including JOSEY SCOTT – THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF SALIVA and JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA. Brad replied: "There is, actually." Bobby concurred, saying: "Yeah, I think he's just kind of made it confusing. Josey's just being Josey, what he always was. He always thought he was like a one-man thing, and he's doing what he's gonna do. I think for us, though, we spent a lot of time, I spent a lot of time, too, when I got in the band just hearing a lot of 'noes' from radio stations and from managers and a lot of damage control, and that stuff that just kind of really… I'm not talking shit; I'm just being real. This is what it was. I got in the band, and there was a lot of roadblocks — a lot of roadblocks — and everything always led back to one person causing those roadblocks. I think it's just another roadblock.

Continued Brad: "And bridges burned into the ground that you're trying to sort of rebuild, in a lot of ways, at radio and places that there was a lot of self-sabotage that was going on there that was unfortunate. And for a lot of the times that [Bobby] spent in the band before I joined in 2015, it was all about sort of rebuilding bridges, man. And, 'Hey, this is not the SALIVA, though, that did or whatever happened with you guys at the station or somewhere else. We're sorry, but this is not the same band, and we're here now to rock and we're ready to do it. And then we're gonna kick some ass.' And so it was a lot of that — it still is, even in some places."

Added Bobby: "Even for someone like [Josey], you go away for so long and you come back, he's gotta be humbled at this point with some of the shows he's doing. 'Cause we hear about it and stuff. We're just kind of, like, whatever, let him do what he wants to do. But you're not gonna use the [SALIVA] name — don't use the name — because then all it does is it just steps on everything that I and we've worked hard for the last 13 years."

In May 2024, Scott was asked by Tulsa Music Stream if it was his hope and desire that he and the members of his new band — including his stepson Dylan Edney on guitar — could eventually perform under the SALIVA name. He responded: "Of course that's my hope, because I've always wanted the name to sort of go full circle and come back home. Whether that happens remains to be seen. I think there's things that I think are fair and things that the other camp thinks are fair. And we'll see. We'll see how it all shakes out."

Asked if he was in communication with the band which is continuing to perform under the SALIVA name, including Amaru and Stewart, about coming to a resolution on the usage of the SALIVA name, Josey said: "Uh, yes," before adding, "Basically, all I've been trying to do this whole time is appease the other side. I'll leave it at that."

He continued: "At the end of the day, as I've always said, this business is not about band names and it's not about personalities, it's not about Josey Scott and it's not about Bobby Amaru. It's about songs, songs, songs, songs. At the end of the day, when we all put our head on the pillow at night, it's always going to be all about songs."

Josey's new band plays all of SALIVA's hits — "the ones that people, of course, expect to hear," he told LehighValleyNews.com.

In September 2023, Stewart and Amaru spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the fact that Scott embarked on a tour under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA banner which saw him performing a lot of the band's classic songs without any of the other original SALIVA members. Brad said: "It's an interesting thing because we've been doing this version of the band [with Bobby on vocals] since Josey originally left 11, 12 years ago. So we've kind of kept the fires burning and put out new records and new music and stuff. So it's an interesting situation that we're in now, to be quite honest, so we're just trying to figure out how to make it work for both parts of it — both versions of it, I should say."

Bobby commented: "I think it's good that [Josey's] trying to connect with fans and tour and play music. I think it's an awesome thing. He should have been doing it long ago."

Referencing Swinny, who died while on tour with the group, Amaru added: "I think what we're doing here [with the current SALIVA touring lineup] is we're just trying to do what Wayne would have wanted and we're honoring Wayne."

In May 2023, Josey weighed in on the announcement that SALIVA's surviving members would carry on following the death of the group's last remaining original member, the aforementioned Swinny. Josey told Rock 100.5 The KATT: "I'm very close with Bobby and I know in my heart and in my soul that Bobby will do the honorable thing. He never hasn't done the honorable thing. And I just trust in his steering the ship at this point, and I know he's gonna do the right thing. And I know it's all gonna work out; it's all gonna be great."

Earlier this year, Josey headlined the 2025 installment of the "Nu Metal Revival Tour".