JOSH HOMME, ORIANTHI, KEVIN MARTIN, RICHIE KOTZEN, Others To Perform At All-Star Acoustic Jam To Benefit Suicide Prevention

November 27, 2023

Suicide awareness and education will be front and center at a charity event to be held at the legendary Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California on Monday, December 4. The non-profit SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education),one of the nation's leading suicide prevention organizations, will be the beneficiary of funds.

Comedian David Forseth will serve as the event emcee that will feature remarks by SAVE executive director Erich Mische and acoustic performances by Josh Homme and friends, Brett Scallions (FUEL, RADIOBOT),Kevin Martin (CANDLEBOX),Orianthi, Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL),Julia Lage (VIXEN),Jonathan Mover (Aretha Franklin, Alice Cooper, Joe Satriani, Shakira) and Richie Kotzen.

General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase for the event.

SAVE is one of the nation's first organizations dedicated to the prevention of suicide. It was founded on the belief that suicide is a preventable tragedy, and that each and every individual plays a crucial role in the effort to prevent it. SAVE utilizes the latest and most reliable evidence to develop educational programming for youth and young adults, conduct training for professionals across a wide array of industries, and support those who have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one due to suicide.

The facts: Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and a serious public health concern. In 2022, we lost over 49,000 Americans to suicide. That's one suicide death nearly every 11 minutes. The number of individuals who think or attempt suicide is much, much higher. It's estimated nearly 12.3 million people think about suicide, 3.5 million make a plan, and 1.7 million attempt suicide.

