JOSH TODD: Why BUCKCHERRY Continues To Write And Record New Music

In a new interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd was asked about the fact that his band continues to put out new music every couple of years unlike a lot of other artists who have also been around for more than two decades. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think those bands that live off the past, they don't make records 'cause they don't like each other.

"I wanna make records. I've gotta continue to grow as a musician and a songwriter," he explained. "And I'm gonna make records as long as I'm doing this. I couldn't imagine just sitting around and just going out and doing old songs all the time. That's not stimulating for me; that's not why I got in this.

"When I was dreaming about this, I wanted to make a catalog of music and be in one band for my whole career and really make a mark," Josh added. "And I got an opportunity to do that. And we still have this opportunity to do it to this day, and so we're gonna continue to dig deep and do this. That's just the way we operate."

BUCKCHERRY's tenth studio album, "Vol. 10", was released on June 2. The 11-song LP features 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69". The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville. The album will be released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan, and by Earache Records for the rest of the world.

Frederiksen previously produced 2021's "Hellbound" as well as BUCKCHERRY's fourth album, "Black Butterfly", and co-wrote "Sorry", among other songs, with the band.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on that year's "Warpaint" album.