JOURNEY Concert In Houston Cut Short By 'Electrical Fire'

Legendary rockers JOURNEY were forced to cut their concert in Houston short on Friday (March 14) when an "electrical incident" broke out five songs into the gig.

JOURNEY had just launched into the group's classic song "Don't Stop Believin'" at RodeoHouston in NRG Stadium when the sound suddenly stopped.

The members of JOURNEY left the stage and several people holding fire extinguishers were seen inspecting the area around the drums.

A short time later, an announcer came on and said the concert had been canceled because of an electrical fire.

RodeoHouston later shared a post on Facebook blaming the cancelation on an "unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area."

"Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight's JOURNEY concert,” the statement read.

"We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and or refunds as soon as possible."

JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo shared a photo of a couple of crew members inspecting the area under his drum riser, and he included the following message: "Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage—right under my drum riser! I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST! That doesn't mean we won't be back soon, because we love you all—and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!"

JOURNEY celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.

In 2022, a lawsuit was filed by JOURNEY lead guitarist and founder Neal Schon against rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, with Schon saying Cain interfered with his access to the band's American Express account. Cain countersued, claiming it was a necessary step to stop Schon's "misusing" of JOURNEY's card.

After a disastrous performance at Rock In Rio last September, JOURNEY frontman Arnel Pineda invited fans to vote him out of the band via a public poll but ultimately decided to stay.