JOURNEY's JONATHAN CAIN Releases America's 250th-Anniversary Anthem 'The Winds Of Freedom'

Legendary songwriter, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and JOURNEY bandmember Jonathan Cain has released "The Winds Of Freedom: A Salute To America" at digital and streaming outlets across the nation from The Fuel Music. As a proud American patriot, this prolific songwriter crafted the song in celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of this remarkable country.

While on the road with JOURNEY, Cain left the tour on Memorial Day, traveling to Nashville's Addiction Sound Studios to sing lead vocals on "The Winds Of Freedom" with David Kalmusky at the mixing council's helm before returning to meet his band the next day in Philadelphia, the birthplace of America's Constitution.

"When the 200th anniversary happened, I was in my 20s," shares Cain. "I remember it being impactful, kind of a big deal. What an incredible time to be alive for America's 250th year. I'm 76 years old and I get to experience this, and me being a patriot, I wanted to frame it musically with a praise song to God."

Taking a cue from the book "Revolution: The Birth Of The Greatest Nation In The History Of The World" by American author, speaker and radio/television host Eric Metaxas, whom he credits for the song title, Cain says: "Our very Constitution was forged by pastors, their sons and the Church, which had a lot to do with our liberty. In the Capitol building, most of those big statues when you walk in are pastors, not politicians. They're pastors that preached sermons and fought for our freedom toting rifles."

Setting out to write a powerful, grand song with a rock 'n' roll kick enveloping how incredible it is that we are a free nation today was a labor of love for Cain. He first recorded a demo of the song ahead of a JOURNEY concert backstage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this past spring. Playing the demo for a retired Marine handling security at the event who gave his exuberant approval of the track, Cain received the confirmation he needed to move forward to produce the song.

"I wanted to joyfully celebrate, in a musical way, just how incredible it is that we are a free nation," he explains. "It's a big story, 250 years of trials and tribulations that began with people sailing across the ocean on winds that carry us. The song covers how America became completely free.

"And it's meant for such a time as this," continues Cain. "At the end of the single, I sing, 'The winds of freedom still calling our name.' It's up to us now to continue to fly the flag on the winds of freedom."

In addition to this patriotic anthem, Cain released earlier this year his "Only A Prayer Away" EP, a musical response to faith in action. He is also on an extensive "Final Frontier Tour 2026" tour with JOURNEY that is packing arenas nationwide.

A Chicago native, Cain has spent decades pouring out his musical gifts in front of huge audiences. During his next two tours with JOURNEY that extend into 2027, Cain will share his heartfelt farewell to JOURNEY fans before moving into full-time ministry alongside his wife, Paula. When not on tour, Cain can be found serving as a worship leader in his home church, City Of Destiny, in Apopka, Florida where Paula is pastor.

In 1976 Cain released his first solo record, "Windy City Breakdown". In 1979 he joined the band THE BABYS and in 1980 joined the rock band JOURNEY, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album "Escape", which was RIAA certified diamond. Writing or co-writing such massive radio hits as "Don't Stop Believin'", "Who's Crying Now", "Open Arms", "Faithfully" and many more, Cain's signature piano, synth playing and songwriting contributions with JOURNEY, THE BABYS and BAD ENGLISH have earned him many Billboard hits, multiple RIAA gold, platinum and diamond-selling records, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and a Grammy nomination. JOURNEY was named as the fifth best band in rock history in a 2005 USA Today opinion poll, was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 and continues today, selling out major venues worldwide.

Writing or co-writing the majority of JOURNEY songs, Cain has also written numerous songs recorded and heard around the world by a wide variety of well-known artists, including HEART, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, Peter Frampton, Jimmy Barnes, LOVERBOY, Conway Twitty, Cher, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Rogers, Joe Bonamassa and the list goes on and on. (See his songwriting credits at AllMusic.com.)

His solo albums include "What God Wants To Hear" (2016),"Unsung Noel" (2017),"The Songs You Leave Behind" (2018),"More Like Jesus" (2019),"Piano Worship" (2020),"Oh Lord Lead Us" (2021),"Arise" (2022) and "Only A Prayer Away" EP (2026). Cain has further authored a Rolling Stone-lauded, Publishers Weekly-bestselling memoir, "Don't Stop Believin': The Man, The Band, And The Song That Inspired Generations" (2018),which chronicles his early days with THE BABYS and his accomplishments with JOURNEY and BAD ENGLISH.