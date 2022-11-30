JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON To Perform With Singer TEDDY SWIMS At Tree-Lighting Ceremony In San Francisco

Neal Schon, San Francisco guitar legend and JOURNEY founder, will perform with very special guest Teddy Swims, who is nearing one billion streams of JOURNEY's "Don't Stop Believin'" at the annual tree-lighting ceremony in San Francisco featuring the Bay Area's largest tree standing at 90 feet tall. They will be accompanied by the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra and friends as they kick off the holidays with a special concert on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

"Winter Wonderland" will feature surprise performances, seasonal treats, holiday photo ops, festive activities, branded giveaways, and more. Guests will enjoy a diverse selection of live entertainment.

This past August, Schon and Swims joined pianist and singer Kodi Lee to perform "Don't Stop Believin'" on "America's Got Talent".

Just a few days earlier, Swims released his official cover of "Don't Stop Believin'", three months after his performance of the track went viral on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The 30-year-old vocalist, who hails from Conyers, Georgia, embarked on a career in soul music after listening to Al Green. Swims also went to beauty school and played in hair-metal cover bands. Now he's got millions of followers.

Tonight's performance will mark Schon's first live appearance since he filed a lawsuit against JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain in California state court, alleging that Cain set up an American Express card without telling Schon and that "millions of JOURNEY funds have flowed through it." Cain, for his part, accused Schon of misusing the card, citing his "excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle."

Back in 2017, Schon and Cain feuded publicly on social media after Cain, singer Arnel Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory were photographed at the White House with then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Cain is a devout born-again Christian whose minister wife Paula White-Cain delivered the invocation at Trump's inauguration.

This is just the latest in a string of lawsuits between current and former JOURNEY members in recent years. This past September, former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry sued Schon and Cain over the trademarks to 20 of the group's biggest songs.

Three and a half years ago, Schon and Cain were embroiled in a legal dispute with former JOURNEY drummer Steve Smith and Valory. The parties "reached an amicable settlement agreement" in April of 2021.

JOURNEY now consists of Schon and Cain, longtime singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist/backing singer Jason Derlatka and bassist Todd Jensen.