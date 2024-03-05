JUDAS PRIEST's IAN HILL Is Not Interested In Writing His Autobiography

In a new interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill was asked if he would follow singer Rob Halford and former guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing in writing his memoir. Hill responded: "No, not really. I mean, like you say, Rob's got two books. Ken wrote a book. I didn't read Ken's, because I was there at the time. And what I've heard, you know, all seems to make sense. And I've been through Rob's books, of course. But what are you gonna say? You gonna say the same things again? And if there's anything that I didn't agree with in those three books, do I really want my legacy to be some whinging? … If there is a book, it'll probably be [about] the early days, my family days right up until probably Rob joins. Because that that that hasn't been covered a great deal. So that would be it."

Halford's autobiography, "Confess", was released in September 2020 via Hachette Books. The book was described by the U.K.'s The Telegraph as "one of the most candid and surprising memoirs" of that year.

In 2022, Halford released "Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures". In the follow-up to "Confess", Halford ran his lively eye over all facets of the hard rock history and the heavy metal world via bite-sized reflections, opinions, and memories in scores and scores of areas, all linked by a biblical theme.

Downing released his autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.

In 2009, original JUDAS PRIEST singer Al Atkins released his autobiography, titled "Dawn Of The Metal Gods: My Life In Judas Priest And Heavy Metal". Hill penned the foreword to the book, which was written with Neil Daniels — a freelance rock writer and heavy metal fan who befriended Atkins during the writing of Neil's book "The Story Of Judas Priest: Defenders Of The Faith" (Omnibus Press).

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.

Hill married Rob's sister, Sue, in 1976 and they divorced in 1984. Together they have a son, Alex, who was born in 1980. Hill lived in Florida while he was married to his second wife, Letitia. They had a daughter with the same name.

Ian is joined in PRIEST's current touring lineup by Halford, guitarists Faulkner and Andy Sneap, and drummer Scott Travis.