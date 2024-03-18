JUDAS PRIEST's IAN HILL Says VIP 'Backstage Experience' Gives Fans Chance To See What It Takes To Put Show On

On their recently launched "Metal Masters" U.K. tour with SAXON and URIAH HEEP, British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST are offering a special "Backstage Experience" where fans can take a guided tour backstage and get an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the scenes at a PRIEST show; get a close up look at instruments and gear, try on Rob Halford's jacket, taken individual photo with the famous motorbike, and more. Speaking to the "Everblack" podcast about the VIP backstage tour, PRIEST bassist Ian Hill said: "There'll be an area of exhibits, clothes, instruments and things that have been used over the years and a tour backstage and let people get some idea of what it takes to put that show on. A lot of people don't realize that that's done in a day. People get there early in the morning and they start putting it up and it's all folded down again. And it's on its way somewhere else the next day. And I don't think many people understand that. It's very much a mobile affair. It's not like being in [Las] Vegas and doing a month somewhere where everything stays where it is. Everything's gotta go down and go back up again the next day exactly the same or about as close as you can. So [it's an opportunity] to give some people insight [into] what goes into putting the show together and how many crew are involved. It just doesn't happen overnight. It always does happen overnight, but it just doesn't sort of appear. [Laughs] There's a lot of work goes in — a lot of people do a lot of heavy work, in some instances."

JUDAS PRIEST is touring in support of its latest album, "Invincible Shield", which has entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" is JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" has landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Singer Rob Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.