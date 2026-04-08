JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Says Setlist For Upcoming 'Faithkeepers' Tour Won't Focus On 'Anything Specific'

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked if the setlist for the band's upcoming "Faithkeepers" European tour will focus on the 50th anniversary on the band's "Sad Wings Of Destiny" album and the 40th anniversary of "Turbo". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think, from what I know at the moment, it's not gonna be anything specific. I think it's gonna cover all bases. The last tour we did, obviously, was the 'Invisible Shield' tour, which ran into the 'Shield Of Pain', which was very specific. It was [celebrating the 35th anniversary of the] 'Painkiller' [album] and [promoting] 'Invisible Shield'. So now I think it might be a celebration of all things. And we'll touch on those areas, 'Sad Wings' and 'Turbo' and things like that. But I think, as far as I know at the moment, it's gonna be less of a specific thing — more about PRIEST as a whole."

Richie continued: "Because we've been so specific on the last couple of tours, it'll be nice to just be a bit more free flowing. But as you said, we've gotta touch on those things. 'Sad Wings' is 50 years [old], man. Incredible. 50 years — half a century [ago], they were making that stuff. So we've gotta do 'Victim Of Changes'. We've gotta do 'The Ripper'. [PRIEST touring guitarist] Andy [Sneap] wants to do 'Island Of Domination', but we'll see about that."

Elaborating on how PRIEST goes about choosing its setlist, Faulkner said: "You know what it's like — you always gotta find that balance between the deep cuts… You don't wanna lose the audience… That's the thing. [The fans] span so many generations now… So you've gotta cater for everyone. So we we're gonna try and do our best to cater for everyone. So, we'll see. It could all change, though. We've got an idea, but when we get in rehearsals, that could all change. But I think that's what it's gonna be."

Richie added: "Fortunately, the last couple of years, we had an album tour. So that was gonna focused towards that. The other one was the 'Shield Of Pain' [tour], so you know where your focus is gonna be. Now at this point, there's no focus. So I think it's gonna be a bit of everything. And then next album, it might be focused towards that. So at least we know kind of where we're gonna be, and what we're not gonna be, depending on what went before. So the other one was focused on 'Painkiller', 'Invisible Shield', so you know we don't have to do that much [from those albums] again. So that's how we work it out. But it is a challenge. So many songs."

The official JUDAS PRIEST documentary "The Ballad Of Judas Priest" will receive its North American premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian international documentary film festival, which will present documentaries from around the world to audiences in Toronto from April 23 to May 3.

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" received its world premiere at the 76th Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Co-directed by documentary filmmaker Sam Dunn and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello in his directorial debut, "The Ballad Of Judas Priest" celebrates the legendary band's lasting impact on music and culture with their influence reaching far beyond metal. Featuring unforgettable anthems and pop culture staples like "Breaking The Law" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "The Ballad Of Judas Priest" captures the passion, resilience and enduring legacy of a band whose music and story continue to inspire generations.

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.