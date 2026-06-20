K.K. DOWNING On Possible Reunion With JUDAS PRIEST: 'Unfortunately, It's Absolutely Not What They Want'

In a new interview with Jonathan of Are You Ready, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Kenneth "K.K." Downing once again spoke about what it was like to be honored, along with other members of his former band, at the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Asked if the accolade meant something to him, Downing responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes. At the end of the day, I have to say now, having gone there and experienced the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and all of its grandiose production and theater and everything, that I think that it's great. It's great to have that accolade, and it's something to hold because when you get to a certain time of life, I think it's unique… Maybe just BLACK SABBATH and JUDAS PRIEST have been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame of hardcore metal bands, so now hopefully again that can pave the way for all of the other great bands who you know to also be inducted as well, bands that deserve to be inducted, all of the other bands. And so hopefully we will see eventually ACCEPT, SAXON and all of the other metal bands that we've known and loved and grown up with, eventually that they can be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame too."

Asked if he would like to get back on stage with JUDAS PRIEST one more time if the opportunity arose, Downing said: "Well, it's a situation now where age is a factor, a major factor for all of us. At the moment, unfortunately, Glenn [Tipton, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist] is not able to participate. I think with Rob [Halford, PRIEST singer], Ian [Hill, PRIEST bassist] and Scott [Travis, PRIEST drummer] and myself, I think that we're all okay, but I don't know. I know Rob had some issues with cancer, but I think he's okay now. But I think that it's getting very late in the day. But I think the situation is, unfortunately, that with Rob, Ian and the guys in JUDAS PRIEST now, it's absolutely not what they want. And so that is the situation."

PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the 2022 Rock Hall, which honored Eminem, Dolly Parton, DURAN DURAN, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, EURYTHMICS and Carly Simon in the Performers category.

The JUDAS PRIEST members who got inducted include current members Halford, Hill, Tipton and Travis, along with former members Downing, and late drummers Dave Holland and Les Binks.

Halford, Hill, Tipton and Travis were joined by Binks, Downing and current PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner for a three-song medley consisting of "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight".

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance.

In 2019, Downing said that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about taking part in the band's 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not interested in including him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

In his 2018 autobiography "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", Downing wrote that he told Tipton and PRIEST manager Jayne Andrews that he had "hated" them both "since 1985." He later explained his outburst to Classic Rock magazine: "I was angry. Glenn had formed a relationship with Jayne from day one, and it felt a bit like a John-and-Yoko situation. I didn't like that."

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of Halford, Hill, Faulkner, Sneap and Travis.

Earlier this year, Halford told Germany's Metal Hammer magazine about Downing's involvement in "The Ballad Of Judas Priest", the official documentary chronicling the 50-plus-year history of the metal pioneers: "I think that respect is still there. I think that the love and respect that we still have for each other is still there. And the fact that he's as important to JUDAS PRIEST now as he was then in telling the story, it had to be that way. It had to be that way — because he was there at the very beginning, before I even personally joined the band. So his value and the work that he created in his time with JUDAS PRIEST — the fact that we still play a lot of songs that K.K. wrote with myself and with Glenn — it's really important and vital. And I think it sends a message out to the fans and to everybody else in the metal world that even though there is a separation from being included in the band, or not in the band, when we go out in today's world, that's irrelevant. The fact that we still do have this respect for each other is important."

Pressed about the possibility of a reunion between PRIEST and Downing, Halford said: "Well, I think what he said in the documentary was simple and straightforward and eloquent, that he wasn't feeling certain things.

"When you go to work with music, you really have to wanna get on that stage," Rob explained. "You can't hold anything back. You have to be there for the right reasons. If you're not up there for the right reasons, then you don't really have the right to be on that stage. You can't just be going through the motions. If you're just going there 'cause you want the check at the end of the tour, it's none of that. It's just a really potent internal feeling that makes you wanna get on that stage and give yourself with that amount of honesty and conviction to your fans. And if you're not feeling that, then you do what K.K. did."

JUDAS PRIEST was on the ballot for Rock Hall induction in 2020, but failed to receive enough votes to make that year's class.

Having been eligible for induction since 1999, PRIEST was also on the ballot for the 2018 class of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but was ultimately left out of the inductee list.