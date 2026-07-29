KAMELOT Shares 'Godlike Alchemy' Single From Upcoming 'Dark Asylum' Album

Following the release of the triumphant debut single "Ashen World" — chosen as one of Metal Hammer's best tracks of the week — KAMELOT reveals the second single from their forthcoming masterpiece, "Dark Asylum", out August 28 via Napalm Records.

The grandiose "Godlike Alchemy" emerges larger than life with its soaring string arrangements accompanying frontman Tommy Karevik's goosebump-inducing wails. Dynamically expansive and rhythmically infectious, the band flawlessly oscillates between ornate and brutal, with Thomas Youngblood wielding some serious melodic firepower in the solo and breakdown department. Biblical atmosphere with an anthemic chorus, "Godlike Alchemy" sees KAMELOT firing on all cylinders.

Karevik comments on "Godlike Alchemy": "This song encapsulates the overarching theme of the 'Dark Asylum'. What if you don't need to look outside of yourself to find peace and happiness... What if you already possess the power you need to heal and create the reality you want to see? What if we are all magical, powerful beings with unlimited potential? It's a mind-boggling thought..."

From its very first note, the previously released single "Ashen World" launches with unmistakable KAMELOT grandeur, propelled by founding guitarist Thomas Youngblood's expressive lead work, soaring orchestration, and the rich symphonic arrangements that have become the band's hallmark. The track embodies everything fans have come to love about KAMELOT; cinematic darkness, unforgettable melodies, and a towering anthemic chorus, while introducing fresh textures and unexpected twists that expand the band's sonic landscape.

Youngblood commented on "Ashen World": "'Ashen World' captures that moment of standing at the crossroads between darkness and hope, where the journey forward begins. It's classic KAMELOT at its core, while opening new doors into the world of 'Dark Asylum'."

With countless dynamic shifts, Karevik showcases the full breadth of his remarkable range, effortlessly moving from intimate, haunting passages to his signature soaring power. Adding another layer of atmosphere, DECESSUS frontwoman and reigning Miss World Chile 2025 Ignacia Fernández makes an ethereal vocal appearance that intertwines beautifully with the song's haunting mood, as "Ashen World" tells the story of a world descending into darkness while never losing sight of hope, resilience, and redemption.

Karevik added about the "Ashen World" single: "It's a deep dive into the topography of the human mind, exploring its valleys, peaks, and the void in between. It's about breaking free from the limiting beliefs that hold us captive and creating a new reality that allows us to expand and realize our full potential."

Set within a shadowed Neo Victorian-era world, "Dark Asylum" invites listeners beyond the gates of RavenHill Asylum — an imposing institution once built as a grand cathedral, now repurposed into a place where science, faith, and madness uneasily coexist.

Youngblood commented: "'Dark Asylum' follows a soul trapped inside a world of masks, fractured memories, and psychological torment, wandering the endless halls of RavenHill in search of truth, identity, and redemption. What begins as a descent into darkness gradually transforms into a journey of awakening, where beneath the fear, illusion, and chaos lies the possibility of healing, hope, and ultimately a path out of the shadows into Sanctuary. The album explores the duality between despair and salvation, blurring the lines between reality and madness through theatrical storytelling, haunting atmospheres, and deeply emotional themes."

Karevik added: "'Dark Asylum' invites listeners into the hidden chambers of the human mind. A journey where every door reveals a different story, yet all remain deeply connected. At its core, the album explores the duality of human nature: the constant tension between fear and hope, chaos and stillness, destruction and healing. 'Dark Asylum' reflects the struggle to remain sane within a cold and barren world, while ultimately discovering that salvation is not something found externally, but something that already exists within us all. Through self-exploration, awareness, and inner peace, healing becomes possible. This concept opened the door to a more cinematic and haunting sonic landscape, allowing us to experiment with darker, more eerie musical themes."

Longtime KAMELOT producer Sascha Paeth returns to helm the album, alongside Jacob Hansen, who oversees mixing and mastering.

Karevik concluded: "The imagery was intentionally painted with delicate strokes, capturing the fine line between beauty and disorder, and the way chaos and tranquility coexist within the same space. The result is an immersive experience that feels both unsettling and deeply human. A descent into darkness that ultimately searches for light."

Deepening the immersion of RavenHill, "Dark Asylum" will be released on a plethora of exciting platforms, including standard gold, solid silver, and classic black vinyl editions, certified vinyl with the white label, white splatter, and blood filled variants, the latter of which are each paired with an official 24-page booklet. Multiple CD digipak available, with the two-disc version including an instrumental version of the album, alongside cassette and digital options.

KAMELOT pushes further into cinematic and atmospheric territory on "Dark Asylum", diving deeper into theatrical darkness while preserving the signature hooks that define their sound. Candlelight trembles along towering arches and cold stone corridors as you are greeted familiar specters: AVANTASIA mastermind Tobias Sammet, ELUVEITIE's Lea-Sophie Fischer, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's Clémentine Delauney, Fernández, Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir and Sólveig Sara Leupold and Billy King. Identity fractures, reality bends, and control slips into unseen hands, guiding its central figure through a descent into psychological darkness that ultimately leads toward transformation… and perhaps sanctuary. From the cinematic sweep of "Ashen World" to the introspective depth of "Sanctuary", and the layered mystique of "Ivy, My Dear", "Dark Asylum" unfolds as a fully immersive journey, blending orchestral grandeur, haunting melodies, and theatrical storytelling into one cohesive vision.

"Dark Asylum" track listing:

01. Sanctorium

02. Ashen World (feat. Ignacia Fernández)

03. ⁠Dark Asylum

04. Sanctuary (feat. Clémentine Delauney & Ignacia Fernández)

05. Nocte Veritas

06. One Last Masquerade (feat. Tobias Sammet)

07. ⁠Ivy, My Dear

08. Godlike Alchemy

09. The Sleeping Mind (Orphic Paradigm)

10. Kaleidoscope

11. Enigma (Think Of Me)

12. Cassandra's Disease

13. Beneath the Moon (Tunglið) (feat. Rannveig Sif Sigurðardóttir, Sólveig Sara Leupold, Lea-Sophie Fischer)

14. ⁠The Puppet King

15. ⁠Sanctum Requiem

KAMELOT is:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass Guitar

Alex Landenburg – Drums

Photo credit: Timo Maczollek / Nat Enemede