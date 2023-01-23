KANSAS Announces 50th-Anniversary North American Tour

KANSAS Announces 50th-Anniversary North American TourJanuary 23, 2023
KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will embark on its 50th-anniversary tour this spring. Dubbed "Another Fork In The Road", which is also the title of the group's recently released career-spanning compilation, the trek will kick off June 2 in Pittsburgh and run through January 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"Our entire career has been a winding journey," KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams said in a press release. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with QUEEN, worldwide success peaking with 'Leftoverture' and 'Point Of Know Return', the valleys of the '90s and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years — there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th-anniversary tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."
Added singer Ronnie Platt: "I'm incredibly excited about the 50th-anniversary tour. I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."
Tickets and KANSAS VIP packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27, 2023. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. local time.
KANSAS fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. local time.
"Another Fork In The Road" 50th-anniversary tour dates:
Jun. 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
Jun. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
Jun. 09 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Jun. 10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Jun. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
Jun. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre
Jun. 29 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Massey Hall
Jul. 01 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
Jul. 07 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
Jul. 08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
Jul. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Jul. 15 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Jul. 21 - Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater
Jul. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Jul. 27 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
Jul. 29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Aug. 04 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Aug. 05 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
Aug. 18 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 25 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Sept. 06 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 08 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
Sept. 09 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 12 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
Sept. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Sept. 24 - El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
Oct. 12 - Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre
Oct. 13 - Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 26 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Oct. 27 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 03 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 04 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Dec. 01 - Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
Dec. 02 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Jan. 12, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
Jan. 13, 2024 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jan. 19, 2024 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Jan. 20, 2024 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan. 27, 2024 - Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 28, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released its debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and has gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Composing a catalog that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums ("Leftoverture", "Point of Know Return", "Best Of Kansas"),one platinum live album ("Two For The Show"),one quadruple-platinum single ("Carry On Wayward Son") and another triple-platinum single ("Dust In The Wind"). KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. "Carry On Wayward Son" continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and "Dust In The Wind" has been played on the radio more than three million times!
The summer of 2020 marked the release of "The Absence Of Presence", KANSAS's sixteenth studio album, which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. The wide-ranging progressive rock album, released by InsideOut Music, follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.
