KANSAS Announces 50th-Anniversary North American Tour

KANSAS, America's legendary progressive rock band, will embark on its 50th-anniversary tour this spring. Dubbed "Another Fork In The Road", which is also the title of the group's recently released career-spanning compilation, the trek will kick off June 2 in Pittsburgh and run through January 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Our entire career has been a winding journey," KANSAS guitarist Richard Williams said in a press release. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with QUEEN, worldwide success peaking with 'Leftoverture' and 'Point Of Know Return', the valleys of the '90s and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years — there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th-anniversary tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."

Added singer Ronnie Platt: "I'm incredibly excited about the 50th-anniversary tour. I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."

Tickets and KANSAS VIP packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27, 2023. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. local time.

KANSAS fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. local time.

"Another Fork In The Road" 50th-anniversary tour dates:

Jun. 02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

Jun. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore

Jun. 09 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Jun. 10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Jun. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

Jun. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Fisher Theatre

Jun. 29 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Massey Hall

Jul. 01 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

Jul. 07 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Jul. 08 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Jul. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Jul. 15 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Jul. 21 - Wausau, WI @ The Grand Theater

Jul. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Jul. 27 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Jul. 29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug. 04 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Aug. 05 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

Aug. 18 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 25 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Sept. 06 - Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 08 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater

Sept. 09 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 12 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 17 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Sept. 24 - El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

Oct. 12 - Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre

Oct. 13 - Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 26 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct. 27 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 03 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 04 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 01 - Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

Dec. 02 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Jan. 12, 2024 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Jan. 13, 2024 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Jan. 19, 2024 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 20, 2024 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 27, 2024 - Melbourne, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 28, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released its debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and has gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Composing a catalog that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums ("Leftoverture", "Point of Know Return", "Best Of Kansas"),one platinum live album ("Two For The Show"),one quadruple-platinum single ("Carry On Wayward Son") and another triple-platinum single ("Dust In The Wind"). KANSAS appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. "Carry On Wayward Son" continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and "Dust In The Wind" has been played on the radio more than three million times!

The summer of 2020 marked the release of "The Absence Of Presence", KANSAS's sixteenth studio album, which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. The wide-ranging progressive rock album, released by InsideOut Music, follows-up 2016's "The Prelude Implicit", which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.