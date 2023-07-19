KEANU REEVES's Rock Band DOGSTAR Announces First Album In Two Decades, Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Keanu Reeves's 1990s and early 2000s grunge band DOGSTAR will release its first album in two decades, "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees", on October 6 via the group's own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA). The band also has a newly signed management deal with Q Prime. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Everything Turns Around", can be seen below.

"We couldn't think of a better song to re-introduce DOGSTAR than 'Everything Turns Around' and hope everyone loves it as much as we do. It's catchy and poppy, has a chorus that rocks, a bridge with an indie sensibility and is completed with lyrics that tell an honest yet uplifting story," DOGSTAR says of the track. "It's one of our favorite songs to play live and we can't wait to take it out on the road."

"Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees" track listing:

01. Blonde

02. How The Story Ends

03. Everything Turns Around

04. Overhang

05. Dillon St.

06. Lily

07. Lust

08. Glimmer

09. Sunrise

10. Sleep

11. Upside

12. Breach

This summer, DOGSTAR will kick off a 25-plus-city headline "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees" tour. Beginning August 11 in Phoenix, Arizona with a run of West Coast dates across cities like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver through the end of the month, they will then take their live show overseas for three dates in Japan in early September. They will resume their North American dates in December in cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and Atlanta before concluding on December 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for all North American shows go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For all dates and details, please visit www.dogstarofficial.com.

Of the upcoming tour, DOGSTAR added: "When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live so we are thrilled to finally announce the 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees' tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan."

Last night, DOGSTAR took over the Sunset Strip with an intimate, high-energy show at the iconic Roxy Theatre to usher in the release of the new single and album announcement. The show sold out in minutes upon being announced last week. Throughout their 90-minute set, lucky fans got a sneak peek into their new era of music and live show.

DOGSTAR is composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.

"Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees" 2023 tour dates:

Aug. 10 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

Aug. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Aug. 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

Aug. 17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Aug. 19 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Aug. 22 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

Aug. 23 - Menlo Park, CA - Guild Theatre

Aug. 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Aug. 26 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Aug. 27 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

Aug. 28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Sep. 05 - Osaka, JPN - Zepp Namba

Sep. 06 - Yokohama, JPN - KT Zepp

Sep. 07 - Yokohama, JPN - KT Zepp

Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Dec. 03 - San Francisco, CA - The Great American Music Hall

Dec. 05 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

Dec. 07 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Dec. 08 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

Dec. 09 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Dec. 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dec. 12 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Dec. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Dec. 15 - Washington, DC - The Howard

Dec. 16 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Dec. 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Dec. 19 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

DOGSTAR played its first concert following a two-decade-long hiatus on May 27 at the BottleRock music festival in Napa Valley, California. Reeves and his bandmates debuted new music from the upcoming album, including the song "Glimmer".

DOGSTAR, which hadn't performed live since October 2002, announced its return on Instagram last summer and has been posting regular updates on the progress of its recording sessions.

Regarding DOGSTAR's new album, Reeves told Billboard ahead of the BottleRock show: "I think all three of us just said, 'Well, if we're going to do this, let's make a record.'" Domrose added: "We just knew that there was 'X' amount of time, and we needed to make the most of it. We just locked on as wanting to make this record, and it happened pretty quickly."

DOGSTAR's upcoming LP was helmed by producer Dave Trumfio (WILCO, BUILT TO SPILL). "[Dave] understood where we were coming from," said Mailhouse, "and worked really well with Bret, layering guitars and doing lots of different sounds and ambient things — things that weren't just hard rock, in-your-face music, [but] a little more textural."

DOGSTAR's next release will be the band's first collection of new music since its 2000 sophomore effort "Happy Ending".

Reeves co-founded DOGSTAR in 1991, and the band subsequently released two albums, toured with BON JOVI and opened a show for David Bowie. Keanu handled bass and backing vocals for DOGSTAR, but eventually his increasing fame made it difficult to find time for the project, and the band broke up in 2002. He later played in the spinoff group BECKY with DOGSTAR drummer, co-founder and actor Robert Mailhouse, but he left that band after just a year.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Reeves shared a fond memory from when DOGSTAR was inexplicably booked at the 1992 Milwaukee Metal Fest, alongside acts like AGNOSTIC FRONT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, OBITUARY and DEICIDE.

"We played Milwaukee Metal Fest. Got killed. I think we played close to [New York hardcore punk legends] MURPHY'S LAW. Imagine," Reeves told GQ. "So we played a GRATEFUL DEAD cover, at Milwaukee Metal Fest. We were, like, 'They hate us. What are we doing here? What can we do? Let's do THE GRATEFUL DEAD cover…They were just like, Fuck you, you suck. I had the biggest grin on my face, man."